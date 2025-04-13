Charley Hull rocks white outfit to celebrate her 'BMFL’s' birthday

Charley Hull flaunted her white outfit to celebrate her best friend’s birthday. Hull often makes tournament-related and lifestyle-related posts on her social media account. Recently, she did the same by sharing a photo with her best friend, Georgia Hall, who is also an LPGA golfer.

Hull shared a post yesterday, and in the post, she uploaded two pictures where Hull donned a white dress and Hall wore a black dress. She captioned the post, writing:

“Happy birthday my George! @georgiahall23 BMFL”

This isn't the first time Hull shared photos with Hall on her Instagram. Hull did this previously when she uploaded a photo from the 2024 Dow Championship, and in the picture, Hull wore a white jacket with a white skirt while Hall was clad in a black jacket with a white skirt. Hull captioned it:

“Onto the weekend with my bestie @dowchampionship.”

The golfers were also seen together in the Solheim Cup editions, representing Team Europe. In 2024, Team Europe lost the tournament to Team US.

Charley Hull shared her workout routine before the Hyrox Doubles Simulator competition

Charley Hull will participate in the Hyrox Doubles Simulator, which is a virtual version of the Hyrox Doubles competition. Hull shared stories of her preparation before the event, and in an Instagram story shared on April 11, she detailed her workout routine. Her words read:

“8km run done now off to train in the gym with @precisiongolfkate…All done by 7 am, 8km run, row thresholds, 5 mins warm-up easy row 4*4 mins 2.15 pace, 50 secs rest, 5 min easy pace row. Ski thresholds, 5 mins warm up easy ski 7*2.30 mins at 2.30 pace. 30 sec rest, 5 mins cool down.”

Before this Hyrox Simulator Competition, Hull shared other Instagram stories as well, detailing her workout session. Hull wrote:

“I am competing in a Hyrox Doubles Sim next week @hyroxcorby and me and Kate was testing the weights out and working my timings out it wasn't really much of a gym session but still was a good gauge of where we at"

"What a good morning. 18 holes completed in 2 hours and trained this morning 4. 5.5 KM run then 400M run 4 length sledge push 700m ski 4 length sledge push 500m row 4 lengths farmers carry 400m run 2 length lunges 20 wall balls,” she added.

Hull is a fitness freak, and she often posts about her fitness pictures and gym-related goals on her Instagram account. This week, the golfer isn't playing at any tournament, and her last appearance was at the Ford Championship, where she finished at T11 with a score of 17 under 271. She also played at the Founders Cup and the HSBC Women's World Championship, finishing at T19 and T4 with 8 under 276 and 7 under 281, respectively.

