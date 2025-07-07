Charley Hull’s best friend Georgia Hall dubs the KPMG Women’s Irish Open as ‘one of the best events’ of LET Golf

Georgia Hall, Charley Hull's friend, shared her thoughts on the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open. She gave the statement in an Instagram post on July 7, following her participation in the tournament held at Carton House Golf Club in Maynooth, Ireland.

Ad

Hall finished tied for 32nd at 4-under-par after rounds of 71-72-69-72. This marked her sixth straight finish outside the top 25 across LET and LPGA starts in 2025. Her best finish of the season remains a T11 at the Aramco Team Series – Seoul in March, where she shot 65 in the final round.

The caption of Hall's post read:

“Had a really enjoyable week coming back to @kpmgwomensopen ☘️ Definitely one of the best events on the @letgolf schedule! Such a well supported event 👏

Ad

Trending

"Congratulations @lottie_woad on the big W! Was awesome to see and great for English Golf 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿"

Ad

The 2025 edition of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open featured a strong international field and a €400,000 prize purse. Lottie Woad, 20, secured her first LET title with a four-round total of 274, finishing two shots ahead of Alessandra Fanali. Woad carded a bogey-free 67 in the final round to seal the win.

Woad, still competing as an amateur, delivered rounds of 68, 67, 67, and 69 to finish at 21-under-par and secure her first Ladies European Tour win. Her performance earned widespread attention, as she became the first amateur to win on the LET since Chiara Noja in 2022.

Ad

Due to her amateur status, Woad was ineligible to receive the €67,500 winner’s check, which instead went to runner-up Madelene Sagström, who finished at 15-under. Before entering the tournament, Charley Hull also praised Georgia Hall.

Charley Hull shares the Irish Open debut with her friend, Georgia Hall

Charley Hull’s long-anticipated debut at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open turned into a fan-favorite moment, with her dynamic pairing with fellow English golfer Georgia Hall. On the first day of the tournament, the official Instagram account of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open shared a collaborative post with Hull.

Ad

It featured a short video clip of Hull embracing Hall on the green. The caption read:

“The perfect pairing 🍀.”

Charley Hull, playing in her first professional tournament in Ireland, posted a strong performance to finish in solo fourth place at 12-under-par. She opened with a 69, followed by rounds of 67, 71, and 73. Despite a slightly slower weekend, Hull remained in contention for much of the event and added to her solid 2025 season, which has included top-20 finishes on the LPGA Tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More