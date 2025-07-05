Charley Hull shares an edit of 'perfect pairing' with best friend Georgia Hall at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall stole the spotlight at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open. On the first day of the tournament at Carton House, Hull shared a short video on Instagram that featured her embracing Hall on the green.

This clip was posted by the KPMG Women’s Irish Open in collaboration with Charley Hull. The caption of the post reads:

“The perfect pairing 🍀.”

This is Hull’s debut appearance at an Irish event since turning professional in 2013. For Hall, it marked another chance to tee it up. They kicked off their campaign on Thursday afternoon with Ireland’s rookie, Sara Byrne, and teed off again on Friday morning from the 10th.

Before the tournament began, Hull posted photos from a practice round on the O’Meara Course, looking relaxed and ready in a cropped black jacket.

Hull, currently ranked No. 10 in the world, has six career wins. Hall, a Women’s British Open champion, is also a well-known name in the golf world. On the course, Hull came out strong with a three-under-par 70, placing her just three shots behind the early lead. With that, let's look at the second round performance of Charley Hull.

Charley Hull remains in contention as Woad takes command at Irish Open after second round

Heading into the weekend, Charley Hull is tied for third at 7-under-par after two consistent rounds. She sits just four strokes behind the tournament leader, England’s Lottie Woad, who surged to the top after carding a six-under 67 on Friday. The current World No. 1 amateur, has taken a three-shot lead at 11-under.

Hull shares third place with Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, New Zealand’s Amelia Garvey, and Australia’s Kirsten Rudgeley. The only player separating Hull from Woad is Switzerland’s Chiara Tamburlini, who holds solo second at 8-under after a 71 in the second round.

Meanwhile, Hannah Screen has also carried English hopes into the top 10, sitting tied for seventh at six-under-par. Her second-round effort held steady, while other notable names, including Georgia Hall and Leona Maguire, slid down the leaderboard following rounds of 76.

The 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open has a prize purse of €450,000, up €50,000 from last year, thanks to matched funding from Sport Ireland. The winner will receive €67,500, with the runner-up getting €40,500 and third place €27,000. The top 65 players and ties share the prize fund. This makes the tournament one of the key events on the Ladies European Tour.

With two rounds left and Hull only four shots back, the stage is set for a thrilling weekend. Coverage of Saturday’s third round begins at 2:30 p.m. on Sky Sports+.

