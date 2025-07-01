Charley Hull rocks a cropped jacket as she practices her swing ahead of the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open

After skipping the Dow Championship, Charley Hull appears to be getting ready for the next battle. The LPGA Tour professional was recently spotted practicing her golf swing before the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open.

The aforesaid tournament will be held at O'Meara Course, Carton House, where Annabel Dimmock will be defending her 2024 title. Hull will face tough competition in a strong field that includes names like Georgia Hall, Leona Maguire, Madelene Sagström, Anna Nordqvist and Lottie Woad.

Charley Hull, before stepping up at the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open in Fairmont, was spotted practicing her skills on the course. The two-time LPGA Tour winner took time to showcase her swing, donning a cropped black jacket and a beige skirt.

Besides that, she also had her signature cap. Ladies European Tour shared Charley Hull's swings via a reel on their official Instagram profile. Take a look at the post here:

"Hull is in the house 🌟 #KPMGWIO"

Hull announced her commitment for this tournament earlier this year. In a day's time, she would be stepping up against the No. 1 ranked amateur woman golfer Lottie Woad. Before that happens, Charley Hull recently shared a heartwarming and funny moment with Woad.

In a post shared by Ladies European Tour, Hull could be seen standing as Woad practiced her shots. In one of them, the LPGA pro let out a mock-surprised reaction to Woad's swing. Hull shared the post on her Instagram story:

Screenshot taken from Hull's Instagram story/IG: @charley.hull

Till now, Hull has secured four wins on the Ladies European Tour (LET). The English golfer's latest LET victory was back in November 2024, when she won the Aramco Team Series in Riyadh with a three-stroke margin.

When Charley Hull shared excitement for the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open

Charley Hull did not play collegiate golf. In 2013, she chose to be a professional golfer and started her journey. The KPMG Women's Irish Open will mark the World No. 19's first time in Ireland.

Briefly after Charley Hull announced her commitment, she released a statement regarding her participation in the event. She said:

"I’ve heard so many good things about the KPMG Women’s Irish Open and I can’t wait to play."

Hull also expressed her excitement to meet with golf fans in Ireland during this event. She said:

"I look forward to experiencing Carton House and to meeting the huge number of Irish fans that I have heard support this event so well – I am very excited to see you all soon!"

Take a look at her full statement via the post on X by KPMG Women's Irish Open:

Hull will be coming to Carton House following a strong Major record on the LPGA Tour. In the US Women's Open presented by Ally and the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, she ended up tying for the 12th place on the leaderboard.

