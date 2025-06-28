32YO LPGA Tour Pro shares how Nelly Korda and Charley Hull might end up creating several ‘fake haters’

An LPGA Tour pro, Jenny Shin, recently claimed that golfers like Nelly Korda and Charley Hull might attract a lot of 'fake haters' online if they play golf against their critics. Korda and Hull are undoubtedly one of the most popular figures of this generation in women's professional golf.

Popular golfers often face hatred on social media, and this can extend to some lengths. Considering Hull and Nelly Korda's reach on the Tour, the athletes might often be susceptible to online discourse and criticism.

The 32-year-old Shin shared support for the "Haters" series by Sam Riggs Bozoian of Barstool Sports a day before her latest claim about Korda and Hull. Riggs plays one-on-one against his critics, and the matches are filmed for YouTube.

Shin also proposed the idea of LPGA pros playing against male amateur golfers who often criticise their gameplay and misjudge their abilities.

Jenny Shin also shared an idea that Nelly Korda and Hull might face in their upcoming days if they play golf against their critics. Shin wrote on her X (previously Twitter) timeline:

"If my idea actually went through, can’t imagine how many fake haters would be created to play golf with someone like Charley or Nelly lol."

Nelly Korda has showcased her dominance on the Tour for the past couple of years and is currently placed No.1 in the Women's World Golf Rankings leaderboard. Throughout the years, Korda has definitely faced critics during dips in her form. Charley Hull has gone through criticism as well, especially for showcasing her smoking habits on the course.

Jenny Shin claims amateurs won't stand a chance against Nelly Korda

Korda is currently searching for her first win on the Tour in 2025. However, this is the same athlete who clinched seven titles on the LPGA Tour last year, including the 2024 Chevron Championship.

In one of her other X posts, Jenny Shin admitted that it is highly unlikely that someone popular like Nelly Korda will agree to play against a critic. However, if she faces amateur golfers, Shin is confident that Korda will win against each of them. She wrote:

"First of all, I don’t think someone of Nelly’s caliber (popularity) would agree to do this. And I can guarantee she would beat every single amateur golfer no matter their handicap."

Shin also praised Korda's incredibly long shots off the tee:

"Her aura and being in front of a camera alone would add 5 shots to their handicap. She actually hits it 280-300 off the tee, but straight."

Although Korda sometimes struggles with her putting game, she showcases precise iron play. This year, the 26-year-old golfer has ended up changing her putter quite a few times.

So far in 2025, Korda has scored multiple top 10s, which include two runner-ups in the HGV Tournament of Champions and the prestigious US Women's Open.

