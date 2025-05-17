Nelly Korda shares personal update from the golf course ahead of 2025 U.S. Women's Open

Nelly Korda is currently preparing for the upcoming 2025 US Women's Open. She is spending most of her time on the golf course preparing for the Major and has been sharing updates with her fans about her ongoing activities.

Korda shared a post on her Instagram stories on Saturday (May 17). The post new appeared to be highlighting a zit on her chin. The World no. 1 had a hilarious way of expressing her frustration with it.

She posted a video of her face from the golf cart. The golfer was sporting a colorful Nike cap and a dark shirt. She wrote:

"I love when s**y new friends enter your life"

Image via @nellykorda

Nelly Korda was last seen at the Mizuho Americas Open last week. Although she had entered the field as the defending champion, she finished T5 with a total score of 11-under. Jeeno Thitikul secured the victory at Liberty National with a massive four-stroke margin.

The 2025 US Women's Open will take place from May 29th to June 1st at the Erin Hills Golf Course, Wisconsin.

Has Nelly Korda ever won the US Women's Open?

Nelly Korda at the 2024 U.S. Women's Open - Round Two (Source: Getty)

Nelly Korda has never won the US Women's Open in her career. The closest she came to securing the Harton S. Semple trophy was in 2022 when she placed T8.

She first competed at the iconic tournament in 2013 at the age of 14. The ace golfer finished T59. She has played in every single edition of the Major Championship since 2016. Last year, Korda couldn't make the cut at the Major tournament.

Here's taking a look at her record at the US Women's Open through the years:

2014: T64

2016: T59

2017: T44

2018: T10

2019: T39

2020: CUT

2021: CUT

2022: T8

2023: T64

2024: CUT

Although yet to leave her mark at the US Women's Open, Nelly Korda is a two-time Major Champion. She won the Women's PGA Championship in 2021 and the Chevron Championship in 2024.

This year, Korda had arrived at the Chevron Championship looking to defend her title. However, she suffered a disastrous opening round, hitting 5-over 77. She was placed outside the top 100 after the culmination of Round 1.

Although her performance improved considerably in the next rounds, she eventually finished T14 with a total score of 2-under. Mao Saigo won the first Major of the season after triumphing in a five-way playoff.

