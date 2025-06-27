Nelly Korda rocks bright mint green as she hits the practice range with her $40 water bottle after skipping Dow Championship

Nelly Korda is making the most of her week off after skipping this week’s Dow Championship. The American golfer, who last competed at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, where she finished T19, shared a practice range selfie on her Instagram story on Friday.

In the photo, she was seen wearing a mint green Nike athleisure top with black shorts, holding her green Stanley “All Day Slim Bottle.” The water bottle, priced at $40, is part of Stanley’s popular hydration line.

Nelly Korda shares a selfie from her practice range session, holding her green Stanley water bottle (via IG/@nellykorda)

The Stanley All Day Slim Bottle comes in two sizes—20 oz and 34 oz and is made from 18/8 recycled stainless steel. It is BPA-free and features double-wall vacuum insulation. The bottle also has a removable collar for easy filling and cleaning, comes with a leakproof top, and is dishwasher safe. Korda was seen with the “Shale Gloss” color, but the bottle is also available in 10 other colors.

Trending

Stanley bottles have become a regular part of Korda’s off-course and on-course routine. In April 2025, she officially partnered with Stanley 1913. The company announced the partnership on Instagram.

"Game recognizes game—a partnership built for life. Welcome to the team, Nelly."

Expand Tweet

Korda has been playing consistently throughout the 2025 season but is still chasing her first win of the year.

How has Nelly Korda performed so far in the 2025 season?

Nelly Korda has maintained her position at the top of the Rolex Rankings throughout the 2025 season. However, her current standing in the CME Points Race has dropped to sixth after previously holding the No. 4 spot. This dip is mainly due to her limited appearances on the LPGA Tour.

So far, Korda has played in 10 events out of the 17 tournaments held this season. Despite her low number of starts, Korda has made the cut in all 10 events and recorded four top-10 finishes. However, she is yet to secure her first win of the year. Notably, she has earned $1.8 million already this year with her on-course performances.

Here are Nelly Korda’s LPGA Tour results so far in the 2025 season:

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: T19 (+6)

ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer: T15 (-8)

U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally: T2 (-5)

Mizuho Americas Open: T5 (-11)

The Chevron Championship: T14 (-2)

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro: T16 (-14)

T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards: T28 (+10)

Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass: T22 (-14)

Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands: T7 (-12)

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: 2nd (-18)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More