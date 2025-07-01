"Didn't see the point" - When Charley Hull slammed USA's college golf system & chose to go pro instead

Charley Hull is one of the most popular names in women's golf right now. The British golfer is regarded among the top players in the world and is 19th in the LPGA Tour rankings.

In a July 2013 interview with The Guardian, Hull spoke about the system of collegiate golf in the United States. The golfer directly opted for a professional career instead of going through the college sports system, a path followed by many athletes in the US and abroad.

Charley Hull said:

"That was never in my mind... I just didn't see the point when I was ready to play on tour, now. I would have spent four years at college when instead I am out here, earning money, serving an apprenticeship and loving it."

"I always wanted to be in professional golf, this is where I feel I should be now"

Charley Hull was first introduced to golf at the age of two. She started gaining recognition in the sport early with National Junior titles. At the age of 13, Hull started getting homeschooled, which helped in her training for the sport beside studying. She turned professional in 2013 at the age of 16.

Following her intense training, Hull immediately started receiving success. Hull racked up five runner-up finishes in the Ladies European Tour and won 2013 LET Rookie Of The Year. In 2014, she earned her first professional victory at the Lalla Meryem Cup and was named the LET Player of the Year.

When Charley Hull shared her inspiration behind golf

Charley Hull has often revealed memories from her childhood, talking about the way she entered into the sport. In the same interview with the Guardian, the LPGA Tour pro revealed what inspired her to get into the sport.

As recalled by Hull, her father Dave Hull used to play golf and that's something that impacted on her interest. Their next door neighbour, Ben, also used to play golf. Hull said:

"It was probably because my dad played the game. And my next-door neighbour, Ben, also played."

"We'd toddle around in my garden with these plastic golf clubs and try to hit balls against different branches of a big tree. We were both pretty good."

Hull's journey in golf has brought her success in both the LPGA Tour and LET. Till now, she has secured two victories on the LPGA Tour and four wins on the Ladies European Tour. In 2023, she ranked eighth on the Women's World Golf Rankings, which is her highest rank till date.

Hull recently finished the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and US Open with top 20 performances (T12 in both).

