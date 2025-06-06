When Charley Hull "didn't want to hang around" Olympic gold medalist David Wilkie

Twenty years ago, a 9-year-old girl from Kettering made waves after winning a national championship. It was Charley Hull who won the 2005 Health Perception Ladies Gold Union Championship. However, Hull was not interested in being around David Wilkie as he presented the trophy.

The contest at Turnberry featured a field that comprised senior golfers as well. An estimated 24,000 golfers from over 1200 clubs in England hoped to tee off in the Championship. Apart from going past the regional qualifier by four shots, Charley Hull also won the title. However, the hilarious moment came when Olympian Wilkie awarded her the trophy.

Wilkie was a remarkable swimmer who won the Gold for Great Britain in the 1976 Montreal Olympics in the 200m breaststroke event. In an old interview with The Guardian, Hull reminisced about the moments from the field. According to Charley Hull's statement, she was more interested in staying immersed in her Nintendo Console:

"I remember different things about that tournament. It was really funny because I was so light I actually got blown over by the wind...You know what?"

"I didn't want to hang around and get the trophy they'd asked David Wilkie, the old Olympic swimmer, to hand over. I wanted to be inside playing on my Nintendo DS. I had this Harry Potter game that I loved."

Charley Hull showcased an incredible performance at the 2005 Health Perception Ladies Gold Union Championship. Before the final round came to an end, Hull had to engage in a tense playoff against Janice Cloran. On the second extra hole of sudden death, Hull won against her opponent, who was 35 years older than her.

Despite strong gusts and persistent rainy conditions, Charley Hull played consistently throughout the final holes. Her performance till the final round was a precursor to her success as a future figure in the professional golf circuit.

Charley Hull reveals what inspired her to be a golfer

In the same interview, Hull let her fans know about many things she loved doing, including posing as a spy. Another fragment of her memoir included her golf journey, which began when she was just two years old.

According to Charley Hull, her dad, Dave Hull, and their neighbour used to play golf. This might have sparked her interest in the game, and she took up plastic clubs to play. She said (quoted by The Guardian):

"It was probably because my dad played the game. And my next-door neighbour, Ben, also played. We'd toddle around in my garden with these plastic golf clubs and try to hit balls against different branches of a big tree. We were both pretty good."

Hull is now a prominent player on the LPGA Tour and LET. The little girl from Northamshire has seven professional wins and boasts multiple runner-up finishes at three of the Women's golf majors. Once ranked eighth in the Women's World Golf Rankings, Hull has secured three wins in her seven Solheim Cup appearances.

