Charley Hull’s practice round with her new golf driver leaves the golf world in splits

Charley Hull has used the TaylorMade 2024 Qi10 LS model since last week. Before entering the Ford Championship, she switched to the brand new TaylorMade Qi35 LS.

She finished at T11 using it but had an exceptional opening round. Using the driver, she went completely bogey-free on Thursday, carding her career-lowest score (63-under) and taking the lead.

However, she could not continue the momentum with it. Regardless, the fuss is all over the golf community. The official Instagram account of the golf equipment company TaylorMade recently posted a video of Charley Hull swinging her Qi35 driver during one of her practice rounds.

In the caption, they wrote: “We can’t tell what’s more impressive: the swing or the twirl. 😮‍💨 #Qi35Driver”.

This question can be expected since Charley Hull made it exceptionally well through a massive water bunker, and that too in style. After her shot, she made a fashionable twirl, and it was worth all the accreditations.

Impressed by her swing, one of the fans commented by answering the question:

“I’ll help you out, the swing…😍”

And well, for most of them, the swing did the work, and the twirl seemed to not grab a lot of attention. Taking to this, the fans left comments like:

“Club twirl was pretty dust, to be honest…. Swing was 🤌🏽 though”

“The swing 🔥 The twirl could use some work 😜”.

The Qi35 model is a new launch, and some netizens have been worrying about its safety. One commented:

“Do you have a dent in the back of your head? Callous? That doesn’t look safe.”

And some were left amazed at its curation:

“What a strong neck 💪🏼”, wrote one of them.

Charley Hull’s 2025 season so far

Charley Hull might have achieved a great feat last week, but her 2025 season has not been going great so far. She kicked off her season with the Founders Cup presented by the US Virgin Islands in February, where she finished with a disappointing T19 after scoring a cumulative of 8-under.

Golf: Solheim Cup-Europe at USA - Source: Imagn

Charley Hull appeared in only three events, and could finish in the top 10 in only one of them: the HSBC Women’s World Championship. She finished at T4 with 7-under, six strokes behind Lydia Ko, who lifted the trophy.

But the silver lining is that she has got a lot of time to make up for it, and who knows maybe the shift in the driver was the change that she needed!

Stay tuned to find out more updates about her.

