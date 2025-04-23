On Wednesday (April 23), LPGA Tour star Charley Hull shared to her Instagram story a video of the inclement weather at The Club at Carlton Woods on the eve of the Chevron Championship. Hull, along with the other stars of the LPGA Tour, will tee it up on Thursday at the first ladies Major championship of 2025.

The Chevron Championship could face weather delays this week in the coming days. According to The Weather Channel, there is a chance of isolated thunderstorms on both Thursday and Friday.

Charley Hull posted a video of the stormy weather to her Instagram story on Wednesday. The video features pouring rain and strong winds.

"Major weak means major weather," Hull's caption on her Instagram story reads, tagging one of her friends in the post.

Charley Hull's Instagram story on Wednesday morning

Charley Hull will tee it up at the Chevron Championship on Thursday at 9:32 am ET on the 10th hole, paired with Linn Grant and Stacy Lewis.

Charley Hull's quest for her first Major title set to begin on Thursday

Charley Hull at the 2025 Ford Championship (via Getty)

Charley Hull will tee it up at the Chevron Championship this week in search of her first career Major title. The English golf star has had her fair share of close calls at Major championships, without ever winning one.

Hull had some strong finishes at the Chevron Championship before it was moved to its current venue in 2023, The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas. Hull finished tied for 23rd place at the Chevron Championship last year and missed the cut in 2023.

In 2015, at 20 years old, Charley Hull finished tied for second place at the Chevron Championship back when it was called the ANA Inspiration. The tournament was then hosted at Mission Hills Country Club in Mirage, California. Hull lost to Lydia Ko by only a single shot.

Charley Hull has registered two other runner-up finishes at Major championships, with both of them coming in 2023. Hull finished tied for second place at the 2023 U.S. Women's Open and finished solo second at the Women's British Open.

The U.S. Women's Open was held at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2023, with Hull ultimately losing by three shots to winner Allisen Corpuz. In the final round, Hull fired a six-under-par 66, but it wasn't enough to catch Corpuz.

The 2023 Women's British Open was held at Walton Health Golf Club in England. Hull led by one shot entering the final round but struggled to close out the tournament, shooting a one-over par 73. She utlimately lost by six shots to winner Lilia Vu.

Charley Hull aims to capture her first career Major title this week at The Club at Carlton Woods.

