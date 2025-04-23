5 featured groups of the Chevron Championship 2025, Round 1 explored ft. Nelly Korda and Charley Hull

The 2025 LPGA season has finally arrived at the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship. The iconic tournament is scheduled at the Club at Carlton Woods in Texas this week.

Defending champion Nelly Korda will return to the field to defend her title. However, she will face stiff competition from Lydia Ko, Jeeno Thiktikul, Charley Hull, Minjee Lee, among others. The tournament boasts an $8 million prize purse, with the winner taking home a staggering $1.2 million.

The first round of the Chevron Championship will take place on Thursday, April 24. Here's taking a look at some of the best featured groups in Round 1:

Top 5 featured groups at the 2025 Chevron Championship

#5 Charley Hull, Linn Grant, and Stacy Lewis

The three LPGA stars will tee off at 8:32 am local time on Thursday. The trio is a part of Tee no. 10. Charley Hull is undoubtedly one of the top names on the Tour as of now. Although she has yet to register a win this season, she has put up consistent performances.

#4 Lydia Ko, Ayaka Furue, and Amy Yang

Ko, Furue, and Yang will tee off at 1:21 pm local time in Round 1 of the Chevron Championship. The trio is a part of Tee No. 10. Lydia Ko, one of the most formidable players on the circuit, has been putting in solid performances this year. The Kiwi golfer has already won one title at the HSBC Women's Champions event two months ago.

#3 Jeeno Thitikul, Haeran Ryu, and Yani Tseng

The three ace golfers will start their campaign at the Chevron Championship at 8:10 am local time on Thursday. They are part of Tee No. 1. The group features some of the most promising players on the LPGA Tour at the moment.

#2 Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, and Patty Tavatanakit

Defending champion Nelly Korda is paired with former champions Lilia Vu and Patty Tavatanakit to start her defense at the Chevron Championship. Part of Tee No. 1, the trio will tee off at 8:32 am local time. The group will be one to watch out for as Korda is World No. 1 while Vu is World No. 4.

#1 Lexi Thompson, Minjee Lee, and Ruoning Yin

Semi-retired golfer Lexi Thompson has been grouped with two-time Major winner Minjee Lee and World No. 6 Ruoning Yin in Round 1 this week. The trio is part of Tee No. 10 and will start their round at 1:32 pm local time.

