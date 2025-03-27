Charley Hull shares 'early' Thursday training routine before 2025 Ford Championship

Charley Hull will make her LPGA Tour return on Thursday when she steps on a course at the Whirlwind Golf Club to play the 2025 Ford Championship. This will be Hull's first tournament on the Tour since she played the HSBC Women's World Championship, where she finished tied for T4.

Ahead of the upcoming Ford Championship, the English professional is putting in the hard work. Hull gave a glimpse of her hard work through Instagram, where she shared a story to reveal her 'early' Thursday training routine.

You can check Charley Hull's story below:

An image of Charley Hull's story [Image via Instagram - @charley.hull]

Charley Hull regularly shares her workout routines with her followers on Instagram. The 29-year-old professional golfer is known to be an avid fan of running to maintain her fitness. Hull ran 5km before she played in Round 1 of the HSBC Women's World Championship.

On the other hand, the 2025 Ford Championship will be Charley Hull's third outing on the LPGA Tour this year. At this event, Hull will look to register her first win on the tour since 2022. The last event she won on the tour was the Volunteers of America Classic.

What time will Charley Hull tee off in Round 1 of the 2025 Ford Championship?

In Round 1 of the 2025 Ford Championship, Charley Hull will tee off at 7:44 a.m. ET on Thursday. Hull will be paired with Lydia Ko and Ruoning Yin in the opening round. Here is a detailed look at the tee off times and pairings in Round 1 of the 2025 Ford Championship (all times in ET):

Hole 1

7:00 am : Paula Reto, Xiaowen Yin, Mariel Galdiano

: Paula Reto, Xiaowen Yin, Mariel Galdiano 7:11 am : Dani Holmqvist, Jing Yan, Jeongeun Lee5

: Dani Holmqvist, Jing Yan, Jeongeun Lee5 7:22 am : Gurleen Kaur, Caley McGinty, Ssu-Chia Cheng

: Gurleen Kaur, Caley McGinty, Ssu-Chia Cheng 7:33 am : Mao Saigo, Cristie Kerr, Linnea Strom

: Mao Saigo, Cristie Kerr, Linnea Strom 7:44 am : Lucy Li, Carlota Ciganda, Megan Khang

: Lucy Li, Carlota Ciganda, Megan Khang 7:55 am : Nasa Hataoka, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Narin An

: Nasa Hataoka, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Narin An 8:06 am : Sei Young Kim, Albane Valenzuela, Lauren Coughlin

: Sei Young Kim, Albane Valenzuela, Lauren Coughlin 8:17 am : Jin Hee Im, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Leona Maguire

: Jin Hee Im, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Leona Maguire 8:28 am : Yan Liu, Minami Katsu, Gemma Dryburgh

: Yan Liu, Minami Katsu, Gemma Dryburgh 8:39 am : Wei-Ling Hsu, Cassie Porter, Manon De Roey

: Wei-Ling Hsu, Cassie Porter, Manon De Roey 8:50 am : Savannah Grewal, Hyo Joon Jang, Brittany Altomare

: Savannah Grewal, Hyo Joon Jang, Brittany Altomare 9:01 am : Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Celine Borge, Ina Yoon

: Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Celine Borge, Ina Yoon 11:55 am : Yuri Yoshida, Sarah Kemp, Yahui Zhang

: Yuri Yoshida, Sarah Kemp, Yahui Zhang 12:06 pm : In Gee Chun, Adela Cernousek, Morgane Metraux

: In Gee Chun, Adela Cernousek, Morgane Metraux 12:17 pm : Jiwon Jeon, Hinako Shibuno, Azahara Munoz

: Jiwon Jeon, Hinako Shibuno, Azahara Munoz 12:28 pm : Lexi Thompson, Hannah Green, A Lim Kim

: Lexi Thompson, Hannah Green, A Lim Kim 12:39 pm : Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, Patty Tavatanakit

: Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, Patty Tavatanakit 12:50 pm : Rio Takeda, Angel Yin, Rose Zhang

: Rio Takeda, Angel Yin, Rose Zhang 1:01 pm : Celine Boutier, Jin Young Ko, Sarah Schmelzel

: Celine Boutier, Jin Young Ko, Sarah Schmelzel 1:12 pm : Maja Stark, Stacy Lewis, Ryann O'Toole

: Maja Stark, Stacy Lewis, Ryann O'Toole 1:23 pm : Lauren Morris, Kate Smith-Stroh, Yuna Nishimura

: Lauren Morris, Kate Smith-Stroh, Yuna Nishimura 1:34 pm : Ashleigh Buhai, Auston Kim, Kumkang Park

: Ashleigh Buhai, Auston Kim, Kumkang Park 1:45 pm : Yu Liu, Lindy Duncan, Maria Fassi

: Yu Liu, Lindy Duncan, Maria Fassi 1:56 pm: Polly Mack, Bianca Pagdanganan, Emily Kristine Pedersen

Hole 10

7:00 am : Fiona Xu, Gigi Stoll, Alexa Pano

: Fiona Xu, Gigi Stoll, Alexa Pano 7:11 am : Gabby Barker, Frida Kinhult, Brooke Matthews

: Gabby Barker, Frida Kinhult, Brooke Matthews 7:22 am : Mary Liu, Danielle Kang, Alena Sharp

: Mary Liu, Danielle Kang, Alena Sharp 7:33 am : Yuka Saso, Linn Grant, Ayaka Furue

: Yuka Saso, Linn Grant, Ayaka Furue 7:44 am : Lydia Ko, Ruoning Yin, Charley Hull

: Lydia Ko, Ruoning Yin, Charley Hull 7:55 am : Lilia Vu, Amy Yang, Yealimi Noh

: Lilia Vu, Amy Yang, Yealimi Noh 8:06 am : Akie Iwai, Haeran Ryu, Brooke M. Henderson

: Akie Iwai, Haeran Ryu, Brooke M. Henderson 8:17 am : Allisen Corpuz, Ariya Jutanugarn, Mi Hyang Lee

: Allisen Corpuz, Ariya Jutanugarn, Mi Hyang Lee 8:28 am : Lauren Hartlage, Stephanie Kyriacou, Eun-Hee Ji

: Lauren Hartlage, Stephanie Kyriacou, Eun-Hee Ji 8:39 am : Amanda Doherty, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Aditi Ashok

: Amanda Doherty, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Aditi Ashok 8:50 am : Jeongeun Lee6, Peiyun Chien, Jessica Porvasnik

: Jeongeun Lee6, Peiyun Chien, Jessica Porvasnik 9:01 am : Saki Baba, Caroline Inglis, Jenny Bae

: Saki Baba, Caroline Inglis, Jenny Bae 11:55 am : Madison Young, Georgia Hall, Fatima Fernandez Cano

: Madison Young, Georgia Hall, Fatima Fernandez Cano 12:06 pm : Chisato Iwai, Somi Lee, Pornanong Phatlum

: Chisato Iwai, Somi Lee, Pornanong Phatlum 12:17 pm : Karis Davidson, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Ana Belac

: Karis Davidson, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Ana Belac 12:28 pm : Gaby Lopez, Anna Nordqvist, Nataliya Guseva

: Gaby Lopez, Anna Nordqvist, Nataliya Guseva 12:39 pm : Esther Henseleit, Hyo Joo Kim, Madelene Sagstrom

: Esther Henseleit, Hyo Joo Kim, Madelene Sagstrom 12:50 pm : Jennifer Kupcho, Grace Kim, Hye-Jin Choi

: Jennifer Kupcho, Grace Kim, Hye-Jin Choi 1:01 pm : Jasmine Suwannapura, Bailey Tardy, Jenny Shin

: Jasmine Suwannapura, Bailey Tardy, Jenny Shin 1:12 pm : Miyu Yamashita, Moriya Jutanugarn, Gabriela Ruffels

: Miyu Yamashita, Moriya Jutanugarn, Gabriela Ruffels 1:23 pm : Sung Hyun Park, Hira Naveed, Benedetta Moresco

: Sung Hyun Park, Hira Naveed, Benedetta Moresco 1:34 pm : Ingrid Lindblad, Soo Bin Joo, Elizabeth Szokol

: Ingrid Lindblad, Soo Bin Joo, Elizabeth Szokol 1:45 pm : Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Dewi Weber, Weiwei Zhang

: Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Dewi Weber, Weiwei Zhang 1:56 pm: Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Kristen Gillman, Cheyenne Knight

