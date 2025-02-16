Charley Hull reshares famous movie meme about preferring running to therapy

Charley Hull took a self-burn with a meme about running instead of therapy. The English golfer shared a clip from the iconic Joker movie staircase scene implying that she chooses running over professional help for mental well-being.

The meme was originally shared by the Instagram page Runur (@runun.run). In the meme, Joaquin Phoenix's Joker is seen joyfully dancing on the stairs with the caption:

"Headed out for a run instead of seeing a therapist."

Screenshot of Charley Hull's Instagram Story (Credit: @charley.hull/Instagram)

The 28-year-old is passionate about running. During the PIF Saudi Ladies International, she was asked about her No.1 goal in the ongoing 2025 season. She said:

"I want to try and get my 5K run time down to 20 minutes by the end of the year. It’s around 26 minutes at the moment. I don’t want to just be a golfer. I want to be an athlete. I train because it’s good for my mental health, and it’s good for me. I just enjoy it as a hobby."

Last week, Charley Hull achieved her personal best in a 5km run and 10km run. In her Instagram story, she shared that she ran 5km in 26 minutes and 42 seconds with an average page of 5:21 minutes per kilometre while she finished 10 kilometres in 57:36 minutes with a speed of 5:46 min/km.

How did Charley Hull perform in PIF Saudi Ladies International on LET Tour?

Charley Hull tied for eighth at the recently concluded PIF Saudi Ladies International at the Riyadh Golf Club. The 28-year-old had a decent start at the 54-hole tournament as she scored a bogey-free 3-under 69 in the first round.

In the second round, she scored an eagle on par-5 second and a birdie on the 12th hole against a bogey on par-3 fourth, finishing 2-under 70. She scored six birdies in the final round against two bogeys, finishing 4-under 68. She finished the tournament with a score of 9-under tied with Hira Naveed, Muni He, Emma Spitz and Chiara Tamburlini.

She won prize money of $99,282 from a total purse of $4.5 million to the individual competition. Jeeno Thitikul won the tournament at 16-under score and took home $647,493.

With her eighth finish at PIF Saudi International, she jumped to 14th in the Order of Merit standings. Last year, she finished fourth with one win in eight tournaments on the LET Tour. She won the 2024 Aramco Team Series in Riyadh by three strokes over Danish golfer Nicole Broch Estrup.

Let's take a look at Charley Hull's performances on the LET Tour in 2024:

Aramco Ladies International - 3

- 3 ATS - Tampa - TEAM (RESULT) - 2

- 2 Aramco Team Series - Tampa - 2

- 2 ATS - Korea - TEAM (RESULT) - 3

- 3 Aramco Team Series - Korea - 2

- 2 ATS - London - TEAM (RESULT) - 36

- 36 Aramco Team Series - London - 106 (RTD)

- 106 (RTD) The Amundi Evian Championship - 106

- 106 ISPS HANDA Scottish Open - 5

- 5 AIG Women's Open - 20

- 20 ATS - Riyadh - TEAM (RESULT) - 10

- 10 Aramco Team Series - Riyadh - 1

