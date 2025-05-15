Charley Hull shares images from "fun media day" at Royal Porthcawl as she promotes the 2025 AIG Women's Open

Charley Hull recently shared images from her 'fun media day' at Royal Porthcawl as she promoted the 2025 AIG Women's Open tournament. Hull shared a glimpse of her media appearance, posting a series of candid images of herself on the course in Wales.

She captioned an Instagram post with cheerful message inviting fans to tune in for the major championship set to be held from July 30 to August 3 in Wales. The caption of the post read:

"A fun media day @royal_porthcawl for the @aigwomensopen which takes place this summer from the 30th July-3rd August 🔥Who is coming out to watch?"✌️

Hull wore a navy jacket and lime green skirt while standing with a golf club in hand. The Royal Porthcawl in Wales will host the AIG Women's Open for the first time in their history.

Talking about Charley Hull's performances this season, she delivered a strong performance in the opening round of the 2025 Ford Championship. She carded a bogey-free 9-under-par 63 to secure a one-shot lead over Nanna Koerstz Madsen at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona.

Earlier this year, Hull delivered her best performance of the 2025 season so far at the HSBC Women's World Championship held at the Tanjong Course of Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. She finished tied for fourth place after kicking off her first round with a 3-under 69, followed by carding a 2-under 70.

Charley Hull shot a bogey-free 68 in the third round, right behind the leader, Lydia Ko, entering the final round. In the final round, Hull managed a 2-over 74, securing a tie for fourth place alongside Jin Hee Im and Gaby Lopez.

Charley Hull backs England as potential host for 2030 Solheim Cup: "This would be amazing"

Charley Hull recently expressed her excitement at the prospect of England hosting the 2030 Solheim Cup. The English golfer has been a regular face on Europe's Solheim Cup roster for years. She shared a post on Instagram, captioning:

"This could be amazing to have the Solheim Cup in England."

If England is selected as the venue, it would be the first time the event lands in Hull's home country. If Hull qualifies in 2030, she would be 34. Beyond Hull's excitement about bringing the tournament to England, it has also garnered border support. Dame Katherine Grainger, Chair of UK Sport, expressed the nation's interest in hosting more marquee events. She said via BBC:

"We don't want fallow years. After 2028, we don't really have anything named. That is quite a big gap. there are plenty of events that still are there for the taking."

The United Kingdom is unable to host the Ryder Cup for another decade, making the Solheim Cup a key focus in the near term.

