Charley Hull shares her insane “no rest” gym workout

Charley Hull recently shared her insane workout routine while she is spending the rest of her off-season days. The LPGA Tour and LET pro golfer shared the routine on her Instagram, where she is quite popular. She regularly keeps her 712K followers updated with her practice sessions, photoshoots and glimpses from her personal life.

Hull is an active member of the gym, and she often keeps sharing stats after her gym workout. In some of those posts showcasing her fitness progress, she tags Kate Davey, who happens to be her gym trainer. Sharing her Monday workout routine on her Instagram story, Hull wrote:

"All gym work smashed this morning"

Charley Hull's fitness routine from her Instagram/ source: @charley.hull on IG

Hull's morning workout routine contains 'no rest' sets of skipping, Russian ball twists, ropes, ball crunches, ball slams, skis, rowing, running and sledge push. She ended her Monday morning workout with a 7k run.

Apart from spending time in the gym, Hull was recently practicing her golf swing. Recently, she shared two videos via a post on her Instagram, showcasing her recoil and swing. Charley Hull wrote in the caption of her post:

"Today was a very good day"

Hull is expected to start her 2025 LPGA Tour session at the Lake Nona Golf Course on January 30. She will be teeing off at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Hull has attended this event for two years now, and she could be back to join the race for the $2,000,000 prize pool.

How much did Charley Hull earn from her 2024 LPGA Tour?

Last year, Hull finished tied for the 27th place in the Olympics Women's Golf Competition. At the Le Golf National, she concluded the event with an overall score of 81-71-69-68.

Charley Hull started 17 times on the 2024 LPGA Tour, where she made the cut in 15 of them. She made it to the top 10 list five times and this has impacted her overall earnings throughout the year. Even with a winless season, Hull has earned a hefty sum of $1.1 million from playing in tournaments.

Here's a complete look at all the earnings of Charley Hull from the 2024 LPGA Tour:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions , T7, 281 (-7), $48,070

, T7, 281 (-7), Honda LPGA Thailand , T54, 284 (-4), $5,456

, T54, 284 (-4), FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship , T10, 279 (-5), $38,476

, T10, 279 (-5), Ford Championship presented by KCC, Withdrawn, $0

The Chevron Championship , T23, 287 (-1), $71,192

, T23, 287 (-1), JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro , T13, 282 (-2), $46,990

, T13, 282 (-2), Mizuho Americas Open , T34, 284 (-4), $18,703

, T34, 284 (-4), U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally , T19, 286 (+6), $125,829

, T19, 286 (+6), KPMG Women's PGA Championship , T16, 289 (+1), $131,531

, T16, 289 (+1), Dow Championship , T5, 262 (-18), $60,492

, T5, 262 (-18), The Amundi Evian Championship, Missed the cut, $0

ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open , T5, 280 (-8), $66,918

, T5, 280 (-8), AIG Women's Open , T20, 289 (+1), $108,235

, T20, 289 (+1), Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G , T19, 278 (-10), $21,122

, T19, 278 (-10), Maybank Championship , T12, 276 (-12), $46,577

, T12, 276 (-12), The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at the Pelican : T2, 269 (-11), $229,909

: T2, 269 (-11), CME Group Tour Championship, T16, 277 (-11), $84,500

Charley Hull signed major partnerships in 2024, including sponsorships with Malbon Golf and Boxto Golf. Throughout her career, her achievements have earned her sponsorships from TaylorMade Golf, Mizuno and Acushnet. These sources have contributed to her earnings from brand endorsements.

