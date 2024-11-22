Charley Hull shares slow motion video right after finishing her round at the CME Group Championship

English golfer Charley Hull is currently in action at the ongoing CME Group Tour Championship in Florida. As the second round is underway, the Briton is placed T10.
Hull has finished her round at the Tiburon Golf Club on Friday and took to social media to share a slow motion video of hers from the tournament. The reel, originally posted by ISPS Handa, was reposted by the 28-year-old on her Instagram stories. In the video, Hull can be seen hitting a spectacular swing against the backdrop of the Black Course.
For her second round at the CME Group Tour Championship, Hull opted for an all-Malbon sports gear. She sported a white collared shirt and a dark green skirt from the apparel brand. The World no. 11 finished off her look with a dark cap and white shoes.
On Friday, Charley Hull posted a score of 6-under with her total tally being 5-under. The golfer still has two more days ahead of her. So far, she has one victory to her name this season. She won the 2024 Aramco Team Series event in Riyadh earlier this month.
Who all are competing against Charley Hull at the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship?
The CME Group Tour Championship is the final event of the LPGA Tour calendar. The event features a limited field of 60 players which means there is no cut-line.
While Charley Hull is one of the top golfers on the circuit currently, she has some tough competition with the likes of Nelly Korda, Carlota Ciganda, Angel Yin, Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu among others also taking part at the event. Hull played her first round with Sarah Schmelzel of the US and her second round with Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand. The Briton stood 31st in the CME rankings going into the season-ending event.
Here's a look at the full field of the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship:
- Nelly Korda
- Haeran Ryu
- Lydia Ko
- Ayaka Furue
- Ruoning Yin
- Hannah Green
- Jeeno Thitikul
- Lauren Coughlin
- Mao Saigo
- Sei Young Kim
- Lilia Vu
- Jin Young Ko
- Ally Ewing
- Brooke Henderson
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Celine Boutier
- Hey-Jin Choi
- Maja Stark
- Yuka Saso
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Rose Zhang
- Jin Hee Im
- Megan Khang
- Jennifer Kupcho
- A Lim Kim
- Linn Grant
- Nasa Hataoka
- Nataliya Guseva
- Narin An
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Charley Hull
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Lucy Li
- Yealimi Noh
- Esther Henseleit
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- 37. Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Amy Yang
- Marina Alex
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Andrea Lee
- Jenny Shin
- Allisen Corpuz
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Albane Valenzuela
- Grace Kim
- Angel Yin
- Xiyu Lin
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Lexi Thompson
- Bailey Tardy
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Minjee Lee
- Linnea Strom
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Ryann O’Toole
- Leona Maguire
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Carlota Ciganda