Charley Hull shares slow motion video right after finishing her round at the CME Group Championship

English golfer Charley Hull is currently in action at the ongoing CME Group Tour Championship in Florida. As the second round is underway, the Briton is placed T10.

Hull has finished her round at the Tiburon Golf Club on Friday and took to social media to share a slow motion video of hers from the tournament. The reel, originally posted by ISPS Handa, was reposted by the 28-year-old on her Instagram stories. In the video, Hull can be seen hitting a spectacular swing against the backdrop of the Black Course.

Image via @charley.hull

For her second round at the CME Group Tour Championship, Hull opted for an all-Malbon sports gear. She sported a white collared shirt and a dark green skirt from the apparel brand. The World no. 11 finished off her look with a dark cap and white shoes.

On Friday, Charley Hull posted a score of 6-under with her total tally being 5-under. The golfer still has two more days ahead of her. So far, she has one victory to her name this season. She won the 2024 Aramco Team Series event in Riyadh earlier this month.

Who all are competing against Charley Hull at the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship?

Charley Hull and Nelly Korda (Image via @charley.hull)

The CME Group Tour Championship is the final event of the LPGA Tour calendar. The event features a limited field of 60 players which means there is no cut-line.

While Charley Hull is one of the top golfers on the circuit currently, she has some tough competition with the likes of Nelly Korda, Carlota Ciganda, Angel Yin, Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu among others also taking part at the event. Hull played her first round with Sarah Schmelzel of the US and her second round with Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand. The Briton stood 31st in the CME rankings going into the season-ending event.

Here's a look at the full field of the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship:

Nelly Korda

Haeran Ryu

Lydia Ko

Ayaka Furue

Ruoning Yin

Hannah Green

Jeeno Thitikul

Lauren Coughlin

Mao Saigo

Sei Young Kim

Lilia Vu

Jin Young Ko

Ally Ewing

Brooke Henderson

Chanettee Wannasaen

Celine Boutier

Hey-Jin Choi

Maja Stark

Yuka Saso

Patty Tavatanakit

Rose Zhang

Jin Hee Im

Megan Khang

Jennifer Kupcho

A Lim Kim

Linn Grant

Nasa Hataoka

Nataliya Guseva

Narin An

Gabriela Ruffels

Charley Hull

Sarah Schmelzel

Lucy Li

Yealimi Noh

Esther Henseleit

Ariya Jutanugarn

37. Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Amy Yang

Marina Alex

Jasmine Suwannapura

Andrea Lee

Jenny Shin

Allisen Corpuz

Moriya Jutanugarn

Albane Valenzuela

Grace Kim

Angel Yin

Xiyu Lin

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Lexi Thompson

Bailey Tardy

Madelene Sagstrom

Arpichaya Yubol

Minjee Lee

Linnea Strom

Mi Hyang Lee

Ryann O’Toole

Leona Maguire

Hyo Joo Kim

Carlota Ciganda

