Where is the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship being played? Know all about the venue

The 2024 CME Group Tour Championship is the final event in the LPGA calendar this season. As has been the case since 2014, the event will be held at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, this year as well from November 21st to 24th.

The Tiburon Golf Club has two 18-hole courses, Black and Gold, both of which were designed by Greg Norman. While the Gold Course was the venue for the 2023 edition of the tournament, the Black Course will host the season-ending event this year.

The Black Course is par 72, has a slope rating of 145, and measures 6949 yards. Tiburon Black features several water hazards, huge bunkers, and pines if a golfer goes off from the tight fairways. It has more trees than the Gold Course and co-exists with wildlife present in the area.

Trending

The golf courses had sustained some damage from Hurricane Milton in October this year. However, the maintenance crew restored it to playable conditions and the club opened shortly after. Tiburon Golf Club will also be hosting the Grant Thornton Invitational in December this year.

CME Group Tour Championship: Full field explored

Nelly Korda at the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship (Source: Imagn)

The CME Group Tour Championship in Florida will see a 60-player field fight it out over four days this week. The prize purse for the season-ending event is a staggering $11 million with the winner set to take home $4 million.

The field is headlined by World No. 1 Nelly Korda, who already has seven wins this season and the Player of the Year title. However, she has some tough competition to beat with the likes of Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu, Charley Hull, Esther Henseleit, and Carlota Ciganda among others also teeing off this Thursday.

Unlike the Tour Championship of the PGA Tour, which is their season-ending event, the CME Group Tour Championship will offer no advantage to any golfer. So all the players have an equal fighting chance to take home the title and prize money.

Here's the full field for the CME Group Tour Championship:

1. Nelly Korda

2. Haeran Ryu

3. Lydia Ko

4. Ayaka Furue

5. Ruoning Yin

6. Hannah Green

7. Jeeno Thitikul

8. Lauren Coughlin

9. Mao Saigo

10. Sei Young Kim

11. Lilia Vu

12. Jin Young Ko

13. Ally Ewing

14. Brooke Henderson

15. Chanettee Wannasaen

16. Celine Boutier

17. Hey-Jin Choi

18. Maja Stark

19. Yuka Saso

20. Patty Tavatanakit

21. Rose Zhang

22. Jin Hee Im

23. Megan Khang

24. Jennifer Kupcho

25. A Lim Kim

26. Linn Grant

27. Nasa Hataoka

28. Nataliya Guseva

29. Narin An

30. Gabriela Ruffels

31. Charley Hull

32. Sarah Schmelzel

33. Lucy Li

34. Yealimi Noh

35. Esther Henseleit

36. Ariya Jutanugarn

37. Nanna Koerstz Madsen

38. Amy Yang

39. Marina Alex

40. Jasmine Suwannapura

41. Andrea Lee

42. Jenny Shin

43. Allisen Corpuz

44. Moriya Jutanugarn

45. Albane Valenzuela

46. Grace Kim

47. Angel Yin

48. Xiyu Lin

49. Pajaree Anannarukarn

50. Lexi Thompson

51. Bailey Tardy

52. Madelene Sagstrom

53. Arpichaya Yubol

54. Minjee Lee

55. Linnea Strom

56. Mi Hyang Lee

57. Ryann O’Toole

58. Leona Maguire

59. Hyo Joo Kim

60. Carlota Ciganda

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback