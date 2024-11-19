Where is the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship being played? Know all about the venue

The 2024 CME Group Tour Championship is the final event in the LPGA calendar this season. As has been the case since 2014, the event will be held at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, this year as well from November 21st to 24th.
The Tiburon Golf Club has two 18-hole courses, Black and Gold, both of which were designed by Greg Norman. While the Gold Course was the venue for the 2023 edition of the tournament, the Black Course will host the season-ending event this year.
The Black Course is par 72, has a slope rating of 145, and measures 6949 yards. Tiburon Black features several water hazards, huge bunkers, and pines if a golfer goes off from the tight fairways. It has more trees than the Gold Course and co-exists with wildlife present in the area.
The golf courses had sustained some damage from Hurricane Milton in October this year. However, the maintenance crew restored it to playable conditions and the club opened shortly after. Tiburon Golf Club will also be hosting the Grant Thornton Invitational in December this year.
CME Group Tour Championship: Full field explored
The CME Group Tour Championship in Florida will see a 60-player field fight it out over four days this week. The prize purse for the season-ending event is a staggering $11 million with the winner set to take home $4 million.
The field is headlined by World No. 1 Nelly Korda, who already has seven wins this season and the Player of the Year title. However, she has some tough competition to beat with the likes of Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu, Charley Hull, Esther Henseleit, and Carlota Ciganda among others also teeing off this Thursday.
Unlike the Tour Championship of the PGA Tour, which is their season-ending event, the CME Group Tour Championship will offer no advantage to any golfer. So all the players have an equal fighting chance to take home the title and prize money.
Here's the full field for the CME Group Tour Championship:
- 1. Nelly Korda
- 2. Haeran Ryu
- 3. Lydia Ko
- 4. Ayaka Furue
- 5. Ruoning Yin
- 6. Hannah Green
- 7. Jeeno Thitikul
- 8. Lauren Coughlin
- 9. Mao Saigo
- 10. Sei Young Kim
- 11. Lilia Vu
- 12. Jin Young Ko
- 13. Ally Ewing
- 14. Brooke Henderson
- 15. Chanettee Wannasaen
- 16. Celine Boutier
- 17. Hey-Jin Choi
- 18. Maja Stark
- 19. Yuka Saso
- 20. Patty Tavatanakit
- 21. Rose Zhang
- 22. Jin Hee Im
- 23. Megan Khang
- 24. Jennifer Kupcho
- 25. A Lim Kim
- 26. Linn Grant
- 27. Nasa Hataoka
- 28. Nataliya Guseva
- 29. Narin An
- 30. Gabriela Ruffels
- 31. Charley Hull
- 32. Sarah Schmelzel
- 33. Lucy Li
- 34. Yealimi Noh
- 35. Esther Henseleit
- 36. Ariya Jutanugarn
- 37. Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- 38. Amy Yang
- 39. Marina Alex
- 40. Jasmine Suwannapura
- 41. Andrea Lee
- 42. Jenny Shin
- 43. Allisen Corpuz
- 44. Moriya Jutanugarn
- 45. Albane Valenzuela
- 46. Grace Kim
- 47. Angel Yin
- 48. Xiyu Lin
- 49. Pajaree Anannarukarn
- 50. Lexi Thompson
- 51. Bailey Tardy
- 52. Madelene Sagstrom
- 53. Arpichaya Yubol
- 54. Minjee Lee
- 55. Linnea Strom
- 56. Mi Hyang Lee
- 57. Ryann O’Toole
- 58. Leona Maguire
- 59. Hyo Joo Kim
- 60. Carlota Ciganda