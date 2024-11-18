World No. 1 Nelly Korda scripts incredible history with win at Annika LPGA Tournament

Nelly Korda won her seventh LPGA Tour trophy of the season last week at The Annika. She carded -14 to win the tournament by three strokes, with the overnight leader, Charley Hull, finishing second at -11.

With the victory, the 26-year-old golfer became the first American woman since 1990 to win seven LPGA titles in a single season. The International Golf Federation tweeted:

"With her victory at the The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Team USA’s Nelly Korda – the Tokyo 2020 gold medalist – becomes the first American to win seven titles in a single season since Beth Daniel in 1990."

Before Nelly Korda, six golfers have won seven LPGA trophies in a year. However, Korda has become the first women's golfer from the United States to achieve the feat for the first time since 1990.

The Mexican golfer Lorena Ochoa was the last golfer to register seven wins on the LPGA Tour in 2008. The overall record for most LPGA Tour wins in a season is Mickey Wright's 13 titles in 1963.

Nelly Korda's performance on the LPGA Tour in 2024.

Nelly Korda started off her season on a high with five wins in the first six starts on the LPGA Tour. However, she lost a bit of momentum in the middle of the season as she battled injuries.

During the post-round interview at The Annika, Korda said that she was grateful for her team, who stuck with her during the tough times.

"Just makes me really, really grateful for my team, Korda said. "The middle of the year was very, very tough part of the year, but I'm so grateful to have people that I can lean on. That will be with me through the hard times."

Nelly Korda at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Source: Imagn

"I feel like in the world of sports when someone is going through a hard time, aka the player, people tend to search for something better. My people stuck with me and grinded out the hard times and for that, I'm super grateful," the 26-year-old golfer concluded.

As we approach the fag end of the season, the 15-time LPGA Tour winner regained her confidence, registering a T2 and T5 finish before winning The Annika.

She will next compete at the CME Group Tour Championship this week, the final event of the season on the LPGA Tour. With one event remaining, Korda has won the LPGA Player of the Year, as she's way ahead in the CME Globe Points.

