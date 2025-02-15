Charley Hull shares pictures of “Galentine’s” with friend in Riyadh

Charley Hull recently took time off from the 2025 PIF Saudi Ladies International to celebrate Galentine's Day with a friend in Riyadh. The British golfer reshared a story post on Instagram that was originally shared by Gabbie Partington.

The story on Instagram was posted on February 15 with captions over the post that read:

"4 weeks on the road proving too much for my barnet. Galentines @Charley Hull," Partington wrote.

Charley Hull's Instagram story

The image was taken at the golf course of PIF Saudi ladies. Hull could be seen standing with entertainment and sports presenter Partington, smiling ear-to-ear. Galentine's Day is typically celebrated for female friendships on February 13, a day before Valentine's Day.

Hull, who won the Aramco team Series in Riyadh last fall, was playing her first Ladies European Tour event of the season this week. She finished T8 at the event with a score of 9-under, seven strokes behind Jeeno Thitikul, who won the event. Somi Lee finished second, four strokes behind Thitikul.

Meanwhile, the tournament introduced a new team format this year. Lee's team won the $500,000 prize before the cut reduced the field to 60 players. The remaining field competed for the $4.5 million purse. Meanwhile, Hull also highlighted her inclination towards fitness and her running goals for the year recently.

Charley Hull keeping her focus on fitness goals amid PIF Saudi Ladies International

Fitness remains a key priority for Charley Hull, and the 28-year-old recently shared that her top goal for the year isn't golf related, but she is focused on improving her 5k run time. In a video shared on February 13, by LET Golf on Instagram, Hull said:

"It's not really a golf course goal. I want to try and get my 5k run down to 20 minutes by the end of the year."

In addition to golf, Charley Hull often shares her gym updates. On February 9, she shared details of her intense workout, including rowing, weightlifting, and endurance training. Before that, she posted updates on January 29 and 26 highlighting exercises like Ski thresholds, box jumps, and high-intensity running.

Apart from that, Hull's most recent competition before Riyadh was the Founders Cup, where she finished 19th with a final score of 8-under. She played rounds of 68, 72, 66, and 70, while Yealimi Noh was the winner at 21-under.

The next tournament on the 2025 LPGA Tour is Honda LPGA Thailand, where several of the world's top golfers will compete.

