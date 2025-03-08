Charley Hull shares practice round with fellow LET star at prestigious English course

LPGA superstar Charley Hull shared two posts to her Instagram story on Saturday during a practice round at the historic Wentworth Golf Club in England with Annabel Dimmock, a star on the Ladies European Tour.

Hull reposted Dimmock's story, which featured the two caddies and Hull walking the iconic golf course.

"Day for it (hands emoji)," Dimmock's Instagram story post read.

Dimmock's Instagram story that Charley Hull reposted to her story - Source: [email protected]

The English duo walked the legendary course, which was founded in 1922 and hosts the BMW PGA Championship annually on the European Tour.

Charley Hull also posted a photo of herself at the driving range, with the location in the photo: Wentworth Golf Club.

"Today was a fun day (golf emoji)," Hull's post read.

Charley Hull's Instagram story on Saturday - Source: [email protected]

Dimmock is an English professional golfer who primarily plays on the Ladies European Tour. The 28-year-old who was born in London has won two events on the Ladies European Tour, with her most recent win coming at the 2024 KPMG Women's Irish Open, which she won in a playoff over France's Pauline Roussin-Bouchard.

Her other win came at the Jabra Ladies Open in France in 2019, again narrowly defeating Rousin-Bouchard, who was an amateur at the time.

Dimmock after winning the 2024 KPMG Women's Irish Open (via Getty)

Dimmock has rarely played in LPGA events and has only played in the women's major championships in Europe: the Women's British Open and the Evian Championship. Her best finish at a major was tied for 69th at the 2019 Women's British Open.

Charley Hull aims to continue hot streak through 2025

After a strong finish to 2024, Hull has registered top 20 finishes in both of the LPGA Tour starts this year. Hull finished tied for 19th at the Founders Cup in Florida in early February. In late February at the HSBC Women's World Championship, Hull finished tied for 4th after entering Sunday with a legitimate chance to win the event.

Hull at the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship (via Getty)

Hull finished tied for fifth at the Women's Scottish Open late last summer before finishing tied for 20th at the Women's British Open at the Old Course at St. Andrews.

Charley Hull won the Aramco Team Series in Saudi Arabia in November, which is a Ladies European Tour event. She also won an Aramco Team Series event in 2021 in New York before losing the same event in a playoff in 2022.

After her win in Saudi Arabia last November, Hull played well at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, finishing tied for second, only three strokes behind Nelly Korda. Hull will be aiming to capture her first career major title this season.

