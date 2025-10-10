Charley Hull shares snippets of her ‘walkies’ with her ‘dad’ and ‘Foxy’

Charley Hull's Instagram stories often reflect her strict fitness routine and golfing sessions across courses. However, recently, the English professional golfer has been showcasing her life away from the sport.Today, Hull shared some stories about taking on a trail road across a hilly terrain. In the short video she shared on her Instagram story, the golfer could be seen capturing a fox walking in front ot her. As evident from her story, Charley Hull is out in the Twywell Hill and Dales area.The golfer is visiting the hills close to Kettering Road along with &quot;Foxy&quot; and her father. In the caption of the video she shared on her Instagram story, Hull wrote:&quot;Walkies with my dad and foxy...&quot;Take a look at the video shared by Charley Hull on Instagram:Screenshot from Hull's Instagram story / Source: @charley.hullThe story comes after Hull's yesterday's post from Hawaii. Following the completion of the 2025 Lotte Championship at Hoakalei Golf Club, Charley Hull shared pictures from her time in Hawaii. In one of those photos, the LPGA pro could also be seen donning a bright yellow bikini.Apart from that, she uploaded a series of photos that captured her time in Hawaii. In the caption of her post, Hull also thanked her aunt. The golfer wrote:&quot;Aloha, Hawaii 🌺👋 then a little LA time before heading home. Plenty of laughs with my aunty by my side for this one 🌴❤️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHull's run in the Lotte Championship ended with the golfer securing a top 20. The 2025 Kruger Queen City Championship carded a T14 with a four-round total score of 10 under par at Hoakalei Golf Club.When Charley Hull revealed how her father, Dave Hull acted as a significant figure behind her success in golfIn an old interview with The Guardian, a 17-year-old Hull shared how she began her journey as a golfer. In her statement, the young golfer gave her dad, Dave Hull, the credit for igniting her passion for golf her. She also revealed that she often spent practicing with plastic golf clubs. Charley Hull said (as quoted by The Guardian):&quot;It was probably because my dad played the game. And my next-door neighbour, Ben, also played. We'd toddle around in my garden with these plastic golf clubs and try to hit balls against different branches of a big tree. We were both pretty good...&quot;Apart from that, in the press conference ahead of this year's PIF London Championship, Hull let out a heartfelt speech about her dad. She said (as quoted by Golf News UK):&quot;I wouldn’t be where I am today without him. He was never pushy when I was younger... As long as I give it my all and try my best, that’s all he wants. I think that’s important for kids growing up in golf — parents need to find the right balance so kids love the game. Credit to my dad for that.&quot;Despite being a busy golfer on the LPGA and Ladies European Tour, Hull often takes time out for her family members, especially her dad. She is often spotted dining with Dave and going out with him amid breaks from Tours or during the off-season days.