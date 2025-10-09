Charley Hull dons yellow bikini in latest photo dump from her Hawaii getaway

Charley Hull is currently taking some time away from her usual routine of competing in golf tournaments. Following her recent endeavour in the 2025 Lotte Championship, the English golfer recently went out on a trip.Last week, Hull was competing in the Hoakalei Golf Club, Hawaii. Following four rounds of play at the LPGA Tour event, the golfer secured a T14 with a total of 10 under par. Five days after the LPGA event concluded, Charley Hull shared a series of photos from her trip to Hawaii.In the first picture of her Instagram post, the golfer from Kettering was spotted donning a bright yellow bikini. Besides her time at the beach, Hull shared memories from her trip that included a visit to the historic Pearl Harbour. Her photo dump included moments with her aunt, whom she thanked for giving her this Hawaii getaway. In the caption, Charley Hull wrote:&quot;Aloha, Hawaii 🌺👋 then a little LA time before heading home. Plenty of laughs with my aunty by my side for this one 🌴❤️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHull is known to spend time with her family members and friends despite her busy routine. Back in August, Charley Hull went out on a 'dinner date' with her friend Paris Jade Brown. The English was amid her LPGA Tour break. In a now-deleted Instagram story, the duo was spotted sitting down in a restaurant.Apart from her friends, Hull's family time is worth noting down. She has often shared Instagram stories where Charley Hull has been spotted relaxing with her nephews. Last year, after golf season ended, the golfer roamed around Brugge. Hull was also spotted having dinner with her father and nephew.Charley Hull talks about her trip to Hawaii for the 2025 Lotte ChampionshipAfter playing 36 holes at Hoakalei Golf Club, Hull had a brief session with the media. During her post-round media interaction, she was asked by a reporter about how the trip to Hawaii was for her. Hull admitted that the long trip has made her skip the Lotte Championship.Charley Hull also revealed how she spent time in Hawaii apart from competing in the LPGA Tour event. In her statement, the golfer said (as quoted by ASAP Sports):&quot;It is quite a long trip for me. It's like 25 hours to get here and 32 hours to get home, so that's why I usually skip this event...&quot;&quot;we went out for dinner. Went to the North Shore this afternoon to have a look out down there.&quot;Hull has enjoyed a good season in 2025 so far. Before her top-20 finish in the Lotte Championship at Hoakalei GC, the LPGA Tour pro won the Kroger Queen City Championship. Apart from it being her third victory on the LPGA Tour, it was Hull's first professional victory since her 2024 Aramco Team Series win in Riyadh.