Charley Hull shares an update after her ‘first week back’ after injury

Charley Hull marked her return from injury with a tied-second finish at the Houston Championship and shared her thoughts in an Instagram post after her “first week back.” The English golfer had been sidelined since August due to ankle ligament damage, but made an impressive comeback in Texas.Hull carded a final-round 67 at Golfcrest Country Club, finishing 11-under, two shots behind Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz, who secured the win with a 13-under total. Despite trailing by four heading into the last round, Hull quickly closed the gap with three early birdies and set the clubhouse target before Iturrioz held on for victory.In her Instagram update, Hull posted photos from the event in a royal blue collared golf shirt with sponsor logos, paired with a white skirt and a TaylorMade cap. The Briton set a clubhouse target of 11 under after two birdies on the back nine helped her card a 67, but Iturrioz held her nerve to secure the win. It was Hull's second consecutive runner-up finish, and her first since she sustained ankle ligament damage after slipping in a car park in August.&quot;First week back and pleased with T2 at the @pifglobalseries Houston. Some fun shots in there too 👊 Roll on Cincy.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe result marked Hull’s second straight runner-up finish, following her performance at the AIG Women’s Open in August before her injury. Reflecting on her play, she said:&quot;I played A1 golf all day. I played really well, and I hit some nice shots coming in. I made a good par on the last, I was trying to go for the putt, but it didn't break.Especially with my injury and coming back, I didn't think I'd play well this week, so I'm happy with my result. It's not enough today, but I'm looking forward to Cincinnati next week.&quot;Charley Hull, currently World No. 8, has played 12 events this LPGA season and made the cut in 10 of them. She has recorded two Top 10 finishes, with her lowest round being a 63.How did Charley Hull play in the Houston Championship?Charley Hull opened the Houston Championship with a 3-under 69, making four birdies and a single bogey in her first round. She followed it up with another 69 in Round 2, this time carding six birdies against one bogey and a double bogey.In the final round, Charley Hull posted her best score of the week with a 5-under 67. She started with birdies on the first three holes, then added two more in the back on par 5, 10th, and par 5, 14th, and closed strong with a bogey-free run to finish her round at 5-under, securing a joint runner-up spot.Here is Charley Hull’s Round 3 hole-by-hole scorecard in bullet points:Hole 1 (Par 5): 4 – Birdie (−1)Hole 2 (Par 4): 3 – Birdie (−2)Hole 3 (Par 5): 4 – Birdie (−3)Hole 4 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 5 (Par 3): 3 – ParHole 6 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 7 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 8 (Par 3): 3 – ParHole 9 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 10 (Par 5): 4 – Birdie (−4)Hole 11 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 12 (Par 3): 3 – ParHole 13 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 14 (Par 5): 4 – Birdie (−5)Hole 15 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 16 (Par 3): 3 – ParHole 17 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 18 (Par 4): 4 – ParTotal: 67 (−5)