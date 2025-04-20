Charley Hull shares wholesome image of her dad and his pal visiting the USA

Charley Hull shared a heartwarming Instagram story featuring her dad, Dave Hull, on April 20. The image included her dad's friend during their visit to the United States. The story highlighted the bond between the friends as they flaunted an ear-to-ear smile while placing their hands on each other's shoulders.

Ad

Hull's dad wore a sky blue pullover paired with jeans and brown shoes. His friend wore a black jacket over a red striped t-shirt and blue trousers. Hull captioned her story as:

"My dad and he's good pal Critch over visiting for the USA!"

Charley Hull's Instagram story

On the work front, Charley Hull secured a commendable T4 finish at the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship held at Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong Course. She carded rounds of 68, 70, 68, and 74, finishing at 8-under-par. As of April 2025, Hull is ranked 10th in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, averaging 4.01 points over 42 events. She also had a T11 finish at the Ford Championship and a T8 at the T-Mobile Match Play, recording a 1-1-1 in the group stage.

Ad

Trending

Hull often shares glimpses into her personal life on social media, showcasing moments with her parents and their dog, Esmee. She shared another story of her dad wearing her Olympic bathrobe.

Charley Hull shares a heartwarming Instagram story featuring her dad

The LPGA star Charley Hull shared a touching moment on her Instagram story. In the story, she captured a selfie with her dad in the background, both wearing relaxing bathrobes. She captioned it as:

Ad

"Got my dad over for a sleep and put him in my team GB Olympic dressing gown after he's bath😂❤️"

With over 742,000 followers on Instagram, Hull updates her fans with her life off the golf course. Meanwhile, she participated in a fitness simulation event hosted by Hydrox Corby SIM, a fitness brand she is affiliated with. Apart from that, she carded a strong performance at the Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona.

Ad

Hull kicked off the first round with a nine-under-par 63, leading the first round. She entered the final round, two shots behind leader Lilia Vu, but ended up finishing with a T11.

As of now, Charley Hull is gearing up to compete in the upcoming Chevron Championship, the first major of the season. Her best finish at this tournament was a tie for second place in 2016. That event was held at Mission Hill Country Club. After the event relocated the club to Carlton Woods in Texas, she missed the cut in 2023 and finished tied for 23rd in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More