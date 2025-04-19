Charley Hull invites dad for a sleepover and adorably puts him in her Olympics bathrobe

Charley Hull featuring her dad on her Instagram story is no uncommon occurrence. Hull often features her dad and other family members on her Instagram, where she has more than 742,000 followers.

The LPGA Tour star spent the earlier part of her day competing in a fitness simulation held by Hydrox Corby SIM, a fitness brand that Hull is affiliated with.

By the looks of her Instagram story, she spent the evening with her father, relaxing in bathrobes. The story post features a selfie, taken by Hull, that includes her father in the background.

"Got my dad over for a sleep and put him in my team GB [Great Britian] Olympic dressing gown after he's bath (laughing emoji, heart emoji)," the caption reads on Hull's Instagram story post.

Charley Hull's Instagram story on Saturday evening | Source: IG/@charley.hull

Charley Hull is one of the most popular golfers on the LPGA Tour, especially on social media. Earlier this week, she launched a subscription service on Passes, with monthly costs ranging from $4.99 to $89.99.Those paying the $89.99 subscription have unlimited direct message access to Hull.

Charley Hull looks to continue her hot start in 2025 and capture her first LPGA Tour win in over two years

Charley Hull at the 2025 T-Mobile Match Play (via Getty)

LPGA Tour star Charley Hull looks to continue her hot start in 2025 as the season progresses and as the major championships approach. Hull will be teeing it up next week at The Chevron Championship, the first major championship of the season.

The Chevron Championship used to be played at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. Her best finish at Mission Hills Country Club came in 2016, when she finished tied for second place.

In 2023, the tournament moved to The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas. Charley Hull missed the cut in 2023, and in 2024 she finished in a tie for 23rd place. She is currently ranked 10th in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings and is still in search of her first major title.

The English golf star played well at the 2025 Ford Championship at Whirwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona, at the end of March. She held the solo lead after the first round, carding a nine-under-par 63 to open the tournament.

Charley Hull entered the final round two shots back of leader Lilia Vu. However, her momentum stalled in the final round, and she shot a one-under-par 71. She ultimately finished five shots outside of the playoff between Lilia Vu and Hyo Joo Kim.

The following week, Hull played in the T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas, in which she was eliminated in the group stage. She went 1-1-1 in her three matches.

Hull also played well at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore in early March. She finished tied for fourth place, six shots behind the winner, Lydia Ko.

Charley Hull aims to re-enter the winner's circle in 2025.

