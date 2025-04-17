Charley Hull takes inspiration from Paige Spiranac as she launches $90 monthly subscription for content

LPGA Tour star Charley Hull announced on her Instagram story on Thursday (April 17) that she has joined the subscription platform Passes. Passes allows fans to connect with their favorite celebrities, whether it be athletes or creators.

The platform has grown in popularity in recent months, with golf content creator Paige Spiranac joining the platform a few months ago. Hull has more than 742k followers on Instagram, and her fans will now be able to chat with her on Passes if they subscribe to her page.

Subscriptions to Charley Hull on Passes start at $4.99 a month, with "The Signature Club" subscription being $89.99 per month. The Signature Club subscription allows for unlimited direct messages to Charley Hull.

Hull invited her followers to subscribe to her on Passes on her Instagram story on Thursday. Her story post features a video of her hitting her driver at a driving range.

"Chatting with fans and fixing swings! Reply with a (fire emoji) to get invited!" The caption on Hull's Instagram story reads, which includes a link to Passes.

Charley Hull's Instagram story post on Thursday

Charley Hull is undoubtedly one of the most popular golfers on the LPGA Tour, especially on social media. The English golf star posts on her Instagram feed or story on a regular basis.

Charley Hull aims to continue hot start, get back in the winner's circle in 2025

Charley Hull at the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 (via Getty)

Charley Hull is off to a hot start on the LPGA Tour in 2025. She is currently 10th in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.

Hull has already registered two strong finishes on the LPGA Tour in 2025, most recently at the Ford Championship at the end of March at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona. Hull got off to a strong start and was the leader after the first round and was the solo leader after a nine-under-par 63.

Hull entered the final round of the Ford Championship two shots back of leader Lilia Vu. However, Hull was unable to keep the pace in the final round, shooting a one-under-par 71 to close out the tournament. She ultimately finished tied for 11th, five shots outside of the playoff between Lilia Vu and Hyo Joo Kim.

Prior to the Ford Championship, Hull had played at the HSBC Women's World Championship at the beginning of March in Singapore. She had a chance to win but struggled in the final round, shooting a two-over-par 74 to close out the tournament. She ultimately finished in a tie for fourth place, six shots behind winner Lydia Ko.

Charley Hull's last LPGA Tour win was the Volunteers of America Classic in October of 2022. She won on the Ladies European Tour last November at the Aramco Team Series event in Saudi Arabia. Hull aims to re-enter the winner's circle in 2025.

