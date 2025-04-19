Charley Hull makes an exciting announcement: ‘ready to take on’

Charley Hull is not just a professional golfer on the LPGA Tour. Apart from dominating leaderboards at golf tournaments, Hull also has an extensive training regime.

Hull currently has more than 742k followers on her Instagram. Besides sharing tournament updates or vacation moments, she also posts about her extreme fitness routines. Hull often tags her longtime trainer and Hyrox athlete Kate Davey on the posts.

On Saturday, April 19, Hull shared a new update on her Instagram story. She shared a post from Hyrox Corby Sim that announced Hull and Hyrox athlete Jak Lees would be participating in a mixed doubles event.

Hyrox Corby shared an Instagram post announcing the update:

"Charley & Jak ready to take on mixed doubles 🙌🏻 🔥 #HyroxCorby #Simulation"

The post was then shared by Hull on her Instagram stories.

Charley Hull's Instagram story on Hyrox Corby Sim/source: @charley.hull on IG

A few hours after her story, they emerged victorious in the mixed team Hyrox Corby simulation event. In the contest on Saturday, April 19, Hull finished in the top position, recording a time of 1:04 in the race.

She shared a series of media on Instagram. In one of the photos, Hull and Jak could be seen posing with their position flags while sharing the #1 podium. In another video, Hull could be seen competing in one of the events. Take a look at Hull's Instagram post:

"Absolutely buzzing! Winner winner chicken dinner! 1:04 for mine & jacks first doubles Hyrox sim! Buzzing!! @hyroxcorby @jakleese What a lovely family sporting day out! Happy Easter everyone! 🐣 "

Charley Hull also participated in a Hyrox Simulation event in January 2025, where she ranked in the third position. It was her first time on the track, but Hull cleared it out with just a five-minute penalty.

Charley Hull spoke about her intense training regime and goals

Charley Hull is an esteemed name in the field of professional golf. She has gained success in both LPGA and Ladies European Tour. In February 2025, Hull was ready to take on the PIF Saudi Ladies International in Riyadh.

Before that, while talking to Sky Sports, Hull spoke about her focus on fitness.

"My main goal actually isn't on the golf course. I want to try and get my 5k run time down to 20 minutes by the end of the year. It's around 26 minutes at the moment."

"I don't train in golf. I have zero interest in training in golf. I don't want to just be a golfer. I want to be an athlete. I train because it's good for my mental health and it's good for me. I just enjoy it as a hobby."

Hull is currently playing on the LPGA Tour. Besides maintaining her 5k runs and workout routines, she will be playing in the Mexico Riviera Maya Open from May 22, 2025. She will be spotted teeing off at the prestigious El Camaleón Golf Course alongside some of the other popular names from the LPGA Tour.

