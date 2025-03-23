Charley Hull soft launches boyfriend in latest photo of them kissing 

In her latest Instagram update, Charley Hull soft launched her boyfriend via a photo of them kissing. The English professional Charley Hull is one of the most famous golfers on the LPGA Tour. Hull's popularity is evident as she boasts 731k followers on Instagram, and she makes great use of this platform as she regularly shares updates about her training and life.

Ad

The 29-year-old golfer recently uploaded a series of photos on Instagram with the caption, "Living the life." In this series of photos uploaded by Hull, one can see the photo of her kissing her boyfriend, but she covered his face with the heart emoji.

You can check Charley Hull's post below:

A screenshot picture of Charley Hull's latest Instagram post - Source: [email protected]

Ad

Trending

Charley Hull in recent times has spoken about her boyfriend but she has never revealed any details about him. Previously, Hull was married to an MMA fighter named Ozzie Smith. The couple married in 2019 and two years later in 2021, they divorced.

Since then, Hull's romantic life more or less has been under the wraps. However, what's been in public is her performances on the golf course. Since winning the Volunteers of America Classic in 2022, Hull has failed to win a single event on the tour.

Ad

This season, the English golfer will look to break this long haul and finally register a win on the LPGA Tour after nearly 3 years. The one positive that could lead to Charley Hull getting her first LPGA Tour win this year is that she did well by finishing T4 in her last outing at the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship.

How much did Charley Hull earn at the HSBC Women's World Championship?

The 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship had a total purse of $2.4 million. While the largest chunk of this purse went to the tournament winner Lydia Ko ($360,000), Charley Hull earned $104,318 for her tied T4 finish.

Ad

Here is a detailed look at the payout at the event:

1. Lydia Ko: $360,000

T2. Ayaka Furue: $195,302

T2. Jeeno Thitikul: $195,302

T4. Jin Hee Im: $104,318

T4. Gaby Lopez: $104,318

T4. Charley Hull: $104,318

T7. Hannah Green: $59,183

T7. A Lim Kim: $59,183

T7. Yealimi Noh: $59,183

T7. Hyo Joo Kim: $59,183

T11. Minjee Lee: $43,503

T11. Mao Saigo: $43,503

T11. Hye-Jin Choi: $43,503

T14. Nasa Hataoka: $35,075

T14. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: $35,075

T14. Carlota Ciganda: $35,075

T14. Pajaree Anannarukarn: $35,075

T18. Lauren Coughlin: $29,581

T18. Haeran Ryu: $29,581

T18. Jin Young Ko: $29,581

T21. Ruoning Yin: $24,200

T21. Amy Yang: $24,200

T21. Rio Takeda: $24,200

T21. Brooke M. Henderson: $24,200

T21. Allisen Corpuz: $24,200

T21. Mi Hyang Lee: $24,200

T21. Leona Maguire: $24,200

T21. Miyu Yamashita: $24,200

T29. Lilia Vu: $18,715

T29. Celine Boutier: $18,715

T29. Moriya Jutanugarn: $18,715

T29. Jennifer Kupcho: $18,715

T29. Miranda Wang: $18,715

T34. Bailey Tardy: $15,555

T34. Sarah Schmelzel: $15,555

T34. Andrea Lee: $15,555

T34. Shannon Tan: $15,555

T38. Ariya Jutanugarn: $14,005

T39. Lucy Li: $13,137

T39. Auston Kim: $13,137

T41. Linn Grant: $11,651

T41. Albane Valenzuela: $11,651

T41. Caroline Masson: $11,651

T41. Ruixin Liu: $11,651

T45. Linnea Strom: $10,163

T45. Chanettee Wannasaen: $10,163

T45. Hinako Shibuno: $10,163

T48. Stephanie Kyriacou: $9,233

T48. Brittany Altomare: $9,233

T50. Nataliya Guseva: $8,552

T50. Muni He: $8,552

T52. Esther Henseleit: $7,932

T52. Sophia Popov: $7,932

T52. Arpichaya Yubol: $7,932

T55. Jasmine Suwannapura: $7,064

T55. Maja Stark: $7,064

T55. Narin An: $7,064

T55. Ryann O'Toole: $7,064

59. Gabriela Ruffels: $6,446

60. Grace Kim: $6,197

61. Alexa Pano: $6,074

T62. Danielle Kang: $5,887

T62. Yuna Nishimura: $5,887

64. Xingtong Chen (a): $0

WD. Angel Yin: $5,639

WD. Jenny Shin: $5,639

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback