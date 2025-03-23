Charley Hull soft launches boyfriend in latest photo of them kissing 

In her latest Instagram update, Charley Hull soft launched her boyfriend via a photo of them kissing. The English professional Charley Hull is one of the most famous golfers on the LPGA Tour. Hull's popularity is evident as she boasts 731k followers on Instagram, and she makes great use of this platform as she regularly shares updates about her training and life.
The 29-year-old golfer recently uploaded a series of photos on Instagram with the caption, "Living the life." In this series of photos uploaded by Hull, one can see the photo of her kissing her boyfriend, but she covered his face with the heart emoji.
You can check Charley Hull's post below:
Charley Hull in recent times has spoken about her boyfriend but she has never revealed any details about him. Previously, Hull was married to an MMA fighter named Ozzie Smith. The couple married in 2019 and two years later in 2021, they divorced.
Since then, Hull's romantic life more or less has been under the wraps. However, what's been in public is her performances on the golf course. Since winning the Volunteers of America Classic in 2022, Hull has failed to win a single event on the tour.
This season, the English golfer will look to break this long haul and finally register a win on the LPGA Tour after nearly 3 years. The one positive that could lead to Charley Hull getting her first LPGA Tour win this year is that she did well by finishing T4 in her last outing at the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship.
How much did Charley Hull earn at the HSBC Women's World Championship?
The 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship had a total purse of $2.4 million. While the largest chunk of this purse went to the tournament winner Lydia Ko ($360,000), Charley Hull earned $104,318 for her tied T4 finish.
Here is a detailed look at the payout at the event:
- 1. Lydia Ko: $360,000
- T2. Ayaka Furue: $195,302
- T2. Jeeno Thitikul: $195,302
- T4. Jin Hee Im: $104,318
- T4. Gaby Lopez: $104,318
- T4. Charley Hull: $104,318
- T7. Hannah Green: $59,183
- T7. A Lim Kim: $59,183
- T7. Yealimi Noh: $59,183
- T7. Hyo Joo Kim: $59,183
- T11. Minjee Lee: $43,503
- T11. Mao Saigo: $43,503
- T11. Hye-Jin Choi: $43,503
- T14. Nasa Hataoka: $35,075
- T14. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: $35,075
- T14. Carlota Ciganda: $35,075
- T14. Pajaree Anannarukarn: $35,075
- T18. Lauren Coughlin: $29,581
- T18. Haeran Ryu: $29,581
- T18. Jin Young Ko: $29,581
- T21. Ruoning Yin: $24,200
- T21. Amy Yang: $24,200
- T21. Rio Takeda: $24,200
- T21. Brooke M. Henderson: $24,200
- T21. Allisen Corpuz: $24,200
- T21. Mi Hyang Lee: $24,200
- T21. Leona Maguire: $24,200
- T21. Miyu Yamashita: $24,200
- T29. Lilia Vu: $18,715
- T29. Celine Boutier: $18,715
- T29. Moriya Jutanugarn: $18,715
- T29. Jennifer Kupcho: $18,715
- T29. Miranda Wang: $18,715
- T34. Bailey Tardy: $15,555
- T34. Sarah Schmelzel: $15,555
- T34. Andrea Lee: $15,555
- T34. Shannon Tan: $15,555
- T38. Ariya Jutanugarn: $14,005
- T39. Lucy Li: $13,137
- T39. Auston Kim: $13,137
- T41. Linn Grant: $11,651
- T41. Albane Valenzuela: $11,651
- T41. Caroline Masson: $11,651
- T41. Ruixin Liu: $11,651
- T45. Linnea Strom: $10,163
- T45. Chanettee Wannasaen: $10,163
- T45. Hinako Shibuno: $10,163
- T48. Stephanie Kyriacou: $9,233
- T48. Brittany Altomare: $9,233
- T50. Nataliya Guseva: $8,552
- T50. Muni He: $8,552
- T52. Esther Henseleit: $7,932
- T52. Sophia Popov: $7,932
- T52. Arpichaya Yubol: $7,932
- T55. Jasmine Suwannapura: $7,064
- T55. Maja Stark: $7,064
- T55. Narin An: $7,064
- T55. Ryann O'Toole: $7,064
- 59. Gabriela Ruffels: $6,446
- 60. Grace Kim: $6,197
- 61. Alexa Pano: $6,074
- T62. Danielle Kang: $5,887
- T62. Yuna Nishimura: $5,887
- 64. Xingtong Chen (a): $0
- WD. Angel Yin: $5,639
- WD. Jenny Shin: $5,639