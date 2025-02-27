Charley Hull shares her boyfriend’s request to “make him happy” at the HSBC Championship

Charley Hull is currently competing at the HSBC Women's Championship in Singapore. She finished her opening round with an incredible 69.

The conditions at the Sentosa Golf Club were rather windy on Thursday (Feb. 27). Speaking to the press after her round, Hull was asked if the wind bothered her. Answering in the negative, she also added a cute anecdote about her boyfriend's pep talk to her. She said (via ASAP Sports):

"Not too badly. It was good. I quite enjoyed it. It was really fun out there. My boyfriend said to me, try to be inside like the top 5 by the first day to make him happy. I was just trying to like climb that leaderboard all the way around."

Hull is placed second behind A Lim Kim after Round 1, so her boyfriend would indeed be very happy with her performance at the HSBC Women's Championship so far. The Brit carded a total score of 3-under.

Charley Hull reflected on her performance, saying:

"I just felt like I played pretty solid. I had a good night sleep and it was a lot cooler today. It was quite windy and I felt like I played pretty solid."

What is Charley Hull's plan for the remaining three rounds at the HSBC Women's Championship?

Charley Hull at the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 (Source: Getty)

Charley Hull had a great start to her HSBC Women's Championship campaign in Singapore. Speaking to the media after her round, the ace golfer was asked about her plans for the upcoming three rounds this week. She answered (via ASAP Sports):

"The next three days, go out there and have fun and make birdies and stay cool."

Despite of the windy conditions, Hull had gone on a run today before her round at the Sentosa Golf Club. When asked about it, she said:

"I have to. I'm miserable all day if I don't train in the morning. I actually find that I swell more on the golf course if I don't run. I said to my caddie, yesterday morning I didn't train before I played and I was really swollen out there, and today I wasn't. Gets my heart pumping and makes me feel loose and like I'm one step ahead of everyone."

She elaborated on her workout on Thursday morning:

"Just a tiny run, a little 5K. Tomorrow will be like 12K."

Charley Hull will tee off at 9:30 am local time alongside Gaby Lopez and Round 1 leader A Lim Kim in Round 2. The trio is part of TEE No. 1.

