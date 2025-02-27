Is Charley Hull playing the HSBC Women’s Championship?

Charley Hull was spotted teeing off at the HSBC Women’s Championship on Thursday, February 27, at Sentosa Golf Club. The LPGA Tour pro is looking forward to her first pro win since 2022 as she stepped up in the golf course in Singapore.

The HSBC Women’s Championship marks Hull's first tournament in Singapore. On Thursday, she had her second LPGA Tour outing of this year. At the end of the opening round, Hull finished her first round with a 3-under 69.

Charley Hull currently sits second on the leaderboard, just a shot behind A Lim Kim's 4-under 68.

Talking about her performance in the HSBC Women’s Championship 2025 so far, Hull said via lpga.com:

"I just felt like I played pretty solid. I had a good night sleep, and it was a lot cooler today. It was quite windy, and I felt like I played pretty solid."

"It was good. I quite enjoyed it. It was really fun out there. My boyfriend said to me, ‘Try to be inside like the top 5 by the first day’ to make him happy. I was just trying to climb that leaderboard all the way around," she added.

Charley Hull's participation in this event marks her first time since 2022, when she had to withdraw from the HSBC Women’s Championship. The British golfer's best shot at this event comes from 2017, when she finished tied for the 12th spot. At the end of four rounds, she carded 11-under 277, with five birdies in her closing round.

This year, Charley Hull has made a nice start to her time at Sentosa Golf Club despite the windy conditions. She managed to finish a bogey-free round and secured an early lead at the end of the HSBC Women's Championship Round 1 on Thursday.

Last month, she secured a top-20 at the Founders Cup presented by the U.S. Virgin Islands. Hull tied for the 19th spot on the Founders Cup leaderboard, finishing 8-under 276.

Charley Hull addresses retirement rumors

Last year, Charley Hull talked about plans other than golf, which might have indicated that she is thinking about retiring. The 28-year-old stated that she aims to settle down and have kids, and is looking forward to that day.

In October 2024, Hull said (as quoted by GolfWRX):

"Although I was born to play golf, and love it, I also can’t wait for the day when I retire and I can spend every day at home, settle down and have kids. That’s my goal in life. That would mean more to me than winning a major."

However, before she stepped up to tee off at the HSBC Women’s Championship, on Tuesday, Charley Hull sat down for an interview. As the reporter from GolfWeek asked about her retirement, Hull said:

"I don’t think that’s about me surely. Lexi is retiring but not me. Definitely not me. I’ll play golf until I’m on my deathbed."

Charley Hull secured a professional win by clinching the title at the 2024 Aramco Team Series in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She was tied for the fifth place in the Dow Championship and the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open last year. She picked up the runner-up's spot at the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in 2024.

