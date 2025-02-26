Charley Hull professes her “love” for $50M-worth British boxing promoter: "He killed that"

LPGA Tour veteran Charley Hull is very active on social media. Hull, 28, is particularly active on Instagram, and she regularly updates her followers on the app with intriguing posts and stories. Recently, the English golfer uploaded one such story about the sport of boxing.

Ad

On February 26th, Hull uploaded a video from Ring Magazine's Instagram in which the $50 million worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn was involved in a verbal spat with Chris Eubank Jr. In the caption of her story, Hull professed her 'love' for Hearn as she sided with him.

Charley Hull wrote:

"Gotta love Eddie he killed that 😂😂"

You can check Charley Hull's Instagram story below:

Ad

Trending

[Image via Instagram - @charley.hull]

Charley Hull is an avid fan of combat sports. Earlier as well, she was spotted attending a boxing match between former World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. Hull was also married to pro-MMA fighter Ozzie Smith, but the couple divorced in 2021.

Ad

From a golf point of view, she began her 2025 season with a T19 finish at the Founders Cup earlier this month. In her next professional outing, Hull will compete at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

Who will Charley Hull compete against in the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship? Full-field explored

Charley Hull during a press conference ahead of the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 [Image via Getty]

The 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship will contain a strong set of golfers whom Charley Hull will have to beat if she wants to win. Here is a detailed look at the field:

Ad

Sponsor Tournament Invite

Kang Danielle (USA)

He Muni (CHN)

Tan Shannon (SGP)

Wang Miranda (CHN)

Chen Xingtong (a) (SGP)

Rolex Ranking

Yin Ruoning (CHN)

Ko Lydia (NZL)

Thitikul Jeeno (THA)

Vu Lilia (USA)

Green Hannah (AUS)

Ryu Haeran (KOR)

Furue Ayaka (JPN)

Boutier Celine (FRA)

Hull Charley (ENG)

Ko Jin Young (KOR)

Yang Amy (KOR)

Yamashita Miyu (JPN)

Coughlin Lauren (USA)

Saso Yuka (JPN)

Takeda Rio (JPN)

Lee Minjee (AUS)

Yin Angel (USA)

Ad

Tournament Winners

Tardy Bailey (USA)

Strom Linnea (SWE)

Wannasaen Chanettee (THA)

Jutanugarn Moriya (THA)

Suwannapura Jasmine (THA)

Kim A Lim (KOR)

Noh Yealimi (USA)

Top-80

Saigo Mao (JPN)

Henderson Brooke M. (CAN)

Choi Hye-Jin (KOR)

Stark Maja (SWE)

Im Jin Hee (KOR)

Kupcho Jennifer (USA)

An Narin (KOR)

Guseva Nataliya (UNA)

Grant Linn (SWE)

Hataoka Nasa (JPN)

Ruffels Gabriela (AUS)

Li Lucy (USA)

Schmelzel Sarah (USA)

Jutanugarn Ariya (THA)

Henseleit Esther (GER)

Koerstz Madsen Nanna (DEN)

Lee Andrea (USA)

Shin Jenny (KOR)

Corpuz Allisen (USA)

Valenzuela Albane (SUI)

Kim Grace (AUS)

Anannarukarn Pajaree (THA)

Popov Sophia (GER)

Yubol Arpichaya (THA)

Masson Caroline (GER)

Lee Mi Hyang (KOR)

O'Toole Ryann (USA)

Maguire Leona (IRL)

Kim Hyo Joo (KOR)

Ciganda Carlota (ESP)

Lopez Gaby (MEX)

Kyriacou Stephanie (AUS)

Kim Auston (USA)

Shibuno Hinako (JPN)

Pano Alexa (USA)

Altomare Brittany (USA)

Liu Ruixin (CHN)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback