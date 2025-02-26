5 top players missing the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship ft. Nelly Korda

The 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship will be played this week. It will be held at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore from February 27 to March 2.

Several ace golfers such as Lydia Ko, Ruoning Yin, Lilia Vu, Charley Hull, and Jeeno Thitikul will participate in the event. Defending champion Hannah Green will return to the field to retain her title.

After the 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship boasted a star-studded line-up, a few top golfers have opted to give the event a miss this week. Here's looking at who.

Top 5 golfers skipping the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship this week

1) Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda (Source: Getty)

Nelly Korda had previously mentioned that she won't take part in the Asian leg of the LPGA Tour this year.

Speaking at the HGV Tournament of Champions earlier this year, the World No. 1 said she would prioritize her health this season. She incurred a neck injury towards the end of last season and doesn't want to aggravate it. Korda had added that she would not push her body if she didn't feel like it.

Her main focus is also to be in prime form before the Major Championships. Whether her decision to skip the Asian events is related to her not trying to overdo it this year remains unknown.

2) Rose Zhang

Rose Zhang (Source: Getty)

Rose Zhang has been suffering from a wrist injury since 2020. It cropped up again at the Solheim Cup last year, though she still played. She even took part in the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Zhang is studying at Stanford. The injury and her academics took a slight precedence over her practice in the off-season this year. She may be selective about the events she takes part in this year.

Last seen at the HGV Tournament of Champions, the promising player will next be at the Ford Championship at the end of March. She had even given the Founders Cup a miss, where she would have been the defending champion.

So, the 21-year-old will not tee off at the HSBC Women's World Championship this week.

3) Megan Khang

Megan Khang (Source: Getty)

Megan Khang has not committed to any Asian events on the LPGA Tour this season.

She had a great start to her season, even recording a new career-low at the Founders Cup in Florida. Inching towards a round of 59, she eventually carded a spectacular 9-under 62 in Round 3 of the tournament. Khang finished third with a total score of 16-under.

4) Patty Tavatanakit

Patty Tavatanakit (Source: Getty)

Last week, Patty Tavatanakit played in her home event, the Honda LPGA Thailand. She entered the field as the defending champion but finished fourth with a total score of 19-under.

The 25-year-old will not start at the HSBC Women's World Championship this week. It is unclear why she is giving the event a miss. Tavatanakit won the Grant Thornton Invitational last year alongside Jake Knapp.

5) Akie Iwai

Akie Iwai (Source: Getty)

LPGA Tour rookie Akie Iwai finished second at the Honda LPGA Thailand last week. However, despite finishing rounds of 61 and 62 at the event, she failed to earn a spot on the HSBC Women's World Championship this week.

The tournament didn't have a top-10 rule, as it is not a standard priority list event. Since the 22-year-old played in Thailand on a sponsor exemption, she didn't receive any CME points either.

