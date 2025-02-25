WATCH: Charley Hull catches LPGA rival off guard atop a skyscraper during HSBC Women's Championship shoot

Charley Hull took part in a promotion shoot at the HSBC Women's Championship on Tuesday (Feb. 25). During the shoot, she playfully caught LPGA rival Lilia Vu off guard atop the Marina Bay Sands.

In a clip posted by HSBC Sport on Instagram, the shoot took place on a red floating platform above an infinity pool likely at the SkyPark of Marina Bay Sands which gave a panoramic view of the Singapore skyline.

Lilia Vu, dressed in pink, was looking at the view from the skyscraper when Hull, dressed in black, playfully surprised her. Hull steadied her rival and Vu looked momentarily caught off guard. They could be seen laughing later in the clip. HSBC Sport captioned the post:

"The world’s best have arrived in style for @hsbcwomensgolf. 🔥 #HSBCgolf #HWWC #golf"

Later in the day at the pre-tournament press conference, Hull was asked what she did that morning. She said (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, really cool, went to the Marina Bay Sands to the top and had some pictures with HSBC. It was really cool to see the views of the city. It's really nice up there and the pool looked lovely. I didn't go in the pool. Just dunked my driver in. It was really cool. It was nice."

Charley Hull has competed in two tournaments in the 2025 season. She tied for 19th at the PGA Tour's 2025 Founders Cup held at Bradenton Country Club. She then competed at the LET's PIF Saudi International at the Riyadh Golf Club. She finished with a score of 9 under and tied for eighth.

Charley Hull explains why she's playing at the HSBC Women's Championship

Charley Hull will be playing at the HSBC Women's Championship for the first time after 2022. This will be her first tournament in the 2025 season's Asia Swing.

At the pre-tournament press conference, Hull was asked about the reason to choose the tournament. She said (via ASAP Sports):

"I really like Singapore and I haven't played in a few years. Last couple years I just played Thailand because it tied into my schedule a little bit easier. I don't like being away for more than two weeks on the road. So that's why I haven't played this one unfortunately."

"But this year, I'm playing in it because I like it here. The golf course is good, the hotel is lovely and it's easy to get to from the airport. Yeah, it's just perfect," she added.

Hull has competed six times at the HSBC Women's Championship and failed to have a top-10 finish. Her best performance came in 2017 when he tied for 12th. In his last appearance in 2022, she had to withdraw from the tournament after the first round.

Here's are Charley Hull's past performances at the HSBC Women's Championship:

2016- T30

2017- T12

2018- T16

2019- T47

2021- T35

2022- WDC

