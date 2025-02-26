"Thinks he’s a fighter” - Chris Eubank Jr.’s promoter reacts to being shoved by Eddie Hearn during scuffle after Conor Benn-egg incident

Chris Eubank Jr. produced one of the wildest moments at a face-off in quite some time after he slammed an egg into Conor Benn's face, inciting a wild melee on stage. In the midst of the chaos, Benn's promoter, Eddie Hearn, could be seen shoving his opposite number, Ben Shalom, in arguably an even more unexpected moment.

Shalom and Hearn have previously traded words in the past as the two promoters attempted to secure a deal for Eubank Jr. to fight 'The Destroyer'. But the pair appeared to be on better terms over the past few months, as a deal for their respective British clients was struck.

The beef between Eubank Jr. and Benn not only stems from their fathers' own rivalry, but alsp from Benn's failed drug test in 2022 that saw their then-scheduled bout collapse several days from fight night.

Benn claimed that his failed drug test, where he showed levels of clomifene in his system, came from a contaminated egg. Hence, Eubank Jr.'s decision to slap him with an egg.

Following the chaos, Shalom was interviewed by iFL TV and asked about being shoved by Hearn. He said:

"Eddie thinks he's a fighter. What's he shoving me for? Unbelievable. Listen, if I'm honest, in Eddie's defense we were all shocked. He thought it was a glass. And that is [bad], I can see why [he gave] that reaction."

Check out Chris Eubank Jr.'s promoter discuss the egg-slap incident below (4:15):

Click here to watch Hearn shoving Shalom.

Eddie Hearn reacts to him shoving Chris Eubank Jr.'s promoter

Eddie Hearn and Ben Shalom stood on stage stunned as Chris Eubank Jr. left Conor Benn with egg all over his face, literally.

The pugilistic pair are set to square off in the ring on Apr. 26 in what was already a highly-anticipated event prior to yesterday's (Feb. 25) viral press conference and face-off.

Following the chaotic media scrum, the Matchroom Boxing chairman was interviewed by The Stomping Ground. He reflected on Eubank Jr.'s slap and said:

"The security did an unbelievable job. I wasn't going to have a fight, but I wanted to go and talk to people about [what happened] because I believe they all knew what was going to happen."

When asked about shoving Shalom, he said:

"No, I wanted to go to Eubank... Because I thought it was a b**ch move."

Check out Eddie Hearn discuss shoving Chris Eubank Jr.'s promoter below (2:10):

