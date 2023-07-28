BREAKING: UKAD clears Conor Benn for competition after flagging him for testing positive

Conor Benn has been given the green light to continue his boxing career. He has been declared not guilty by the UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) inquiry regarding the two instances of failed drug tests.

The former WBA Continental welterweight champion's scheduled fight with Chris Eubank Jr. fell through. In April, UKAD formally accused Conor Benn after he tested positive twice for the female fertility drug clomifene during the preparation for the domestic catchweight bout in October.

'The Destroyer' recently took to social media to announce that he has been cleared of all charges:

"Today marks the end of the of a gruelling 10 month process, during which the WBC had already decided that I was innocent of any wrongdoing. After a hearing with the National Anti-Doping Panel and UKAD, I have now been vindicated for the second time. Hopefully the public and various members of the media can now understand why I have maintained my innocence so strongly all the way through."

Conor Benn is set to make a comeback to the WBC rankings and is likely to step back into the ring as early as September. His promoter, Eddie Hearn, has been actively engaged in discussions with various fighters from different weight divisions. Among the exciting possibilities being pursued is a comeback match against Manny Pacquiao.