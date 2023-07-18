Conor Benn removed from all major boxing bodies as WBC removes boxer from rankings

British boxer Conor Benn was removed from all four of boxing's major bodies - the WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF, due to issues with drug testing and failed drug tests in the past.

According to boxing-social.com, He was previously removed from the WBC rankings for failing to comply with the WBC's Clean Boxing program. He was included once again in their rankings when he agreed to enroll in the program.

Conor Benn, however, failed a doping test and tested positive for Clomphine. Benn maintained his innocence throughout. He was added to the rankings when no evidence of intentional doping was discovered through the course of the sanctioning body's investigation.

The WBC attributed the high amounts of Clomphine to the excess consumption of eggs. According to reports, however, Conor Benn denied this and has since released a lengthy statement on Twitter presenting his side of the story.

Conor Benn has provided an official statement on the situation

On March 1, 2023, Conor Benn released a lengthy and detailed statement outlining what he believes actually happened. As part of its lengthy investigation, the WBC instructed its own experts to review my supplements and diet, and they concluded that egg contamination was the most likely cause.

"Based upon a comprehensive scientific review of the testing procedures, which set out a number of reasons why we believed the results were completely unreliable, and proved beyond any reasonable doubt that I am innocent. The report prepared by my science and legal team contained extensive analysis of both tests and concluded that there was clear evidence of fundamental flaws and irregularities. By way of just one example, my sample appears to have come back clear the first three times it was tested. Without explanation, it was retested again after 9 days and only then did it show a trace positive."

Then, Benn goes on to add that he demanded his 'B samples' be tested at the 'earliest opportunity.' He finally goes on to categorically deny any intentional use and appears to be puzzled at how these trace amounts of Clomphine were found in his system. He ended his statement by saying:

"I am convinced the substance was never in my system and I certainly never knowingly ingested."