Chris Eubank Jr. explains pelting Conor Benn with egg during intense face-off scrap: "So I contaminated him with an egg"

Chris Eubank Jr. has opened up about hitting Conor Benn with an egg during their face-off prior to their boxing matchup. There's clearly animosity between the two British fighters, further hyping up the matchup.

Eubank Jr. is set to face Benn in a 160-pound bout on April 26 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London. The two came face-to-face at a pre-fight press conference at the Manchester Central venue on Tuesday. Tensions escalated as Eubank Jr. and Benn exchanged harsh words.

During their intense face-off, Eubank Jr. smashed an egg on Benn's face, eliciting an outraged reaction from the latter as the two were separated by security. The 35-year-old took to X to explain why he slapped Benn, writing:

''Apparently egg contamination was the reason for his two failed drugs tests. So I contaminated him with an egg''

In another X post, Eubank Jr. mocked Benn, writing:

''Eggcellent''

The two were initially scheduled to square off in October 2022. However, Benn tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug clomifene. The WBC revealed that the undefeated fighter's significant use of eggs might be the reason behind his failed test. He was cleared to fight in the United Kingdom in November last year.

In response to Eubank Jr.'s actions at the press conference, Benn took to X and issued a strong warning, writing:

''That’s the only shot you’ll land on me you fu*king prick, 2 rounds you are finished @ChrisEubankJr''

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn victor fight could fight Canelo Alvarez, according to Turki Alalshikh

Turki Alalshikh recently spoke to Sky Sports and disclosed that the winner of the highly anticipated Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn clash could face Canelo Alvarez next year, saying:

''Whoever is the winner we are working in the future to have him fight against Canelo. If Eubank wins, he will have the chance to do Canelo at the beginning of 2026. We have two big conferences, one in Manchester on Tuesday, and one in London on Thursday, it will be huge. And I think it will be a great fight. And also the undercard is strong. The result of this fight and the undercard will impact the future of our cards.'' [H/t: ESPN]

Benn (23-0) has not tasted defeat in his professional career. He is coming off a unanimous decision win against Peter Dobson in a welterweight contest in Las Vegas earlier this month. Meanwhile, Eubank Jr. (34-3) secured a seventh-round knockout win over Kamil Szeremeta to claim the IBO middleweight title last year.

