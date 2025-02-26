"Running his mouth to the wrong dude" - Fans erupt with reactions as Chris Eubank Jr. slaps Conor Benn with egg during intense faceoff

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn got heated during a recent faceoff, as breakfast food got used as a weapon, leading to many on social media sounding it off. While the bout is not set to hit the ring until April 26, things already got physical between the two second-generation, sweet science talents.

The pair were engaged in heated trash talk during this staredown where Benn can be heard on the clip intimating that Eubank Jr.'s father doesn't like him. This did not sit well with Eubank who slapped Benn with an egg, igniting a subsequent brawl at the press conference for the long-awaited bout.

X users were quick to comment on the situation as the Eubank and Benn footage went viral on social media.

@BurntTo63443766 said:

"Conor Benn running his mouth to the wrong dude"

@mgk465 stated:

"Let's go"

@Nicekevvv quipped:

"That's a smack"

Check out more fan comments below:

[Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

Check out the egg-based slap from Chris Eubank Jr. to Conor Benn below:

Chris Eubank and Conor Benn's history with one another

Chris Eubank and Conor Benn have bad blood with one another as evidenced in the footage above but the rivalry has been going on for quite a while now. This fight booking has been a long time coming and the previously scrapped prizefight seems finally set to transpire.

The 35-year-old was supposed to throw down with Benn in 2022 before a positive test for a banned substance caused that clash to be taken off the table. Benn tested positive for clomifene just a matter of days before the contest was set to take place.

Benn would ultimately clear his name and with the related suspension now lifted, the Eubank Jr. contest is back on. While security intervened to stop the press conference scuffle between the two, nothing and no one will be holding back these two men when they enter the ring two months from now.

The United Kingdom native also took to social media to explain the significance of hitting Benn with an egg. Eubank stated that egg contamination was the reason Benn gave for what led to him failing those aforementioned tests for clomifene.

The 12-round middleweight matchup is set for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and years after the initial booking of the bout, it seems like we will finally have some closure on this Eubank Jr and Benn feud.

