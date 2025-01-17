Conor McGregor drops one-word reaction to astonishing Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn legacy fight

Conor McGregor recently took to X/Twitter to express his excitement for the second generation of the Eubank vs. Benn rivalry. Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn will follow in their footsteps of their fathers, Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn, by taking on each other in a bout expected to occur in April.

Naturally, the boxing world is abuzz with emotion. Among them is McGregor, with the UFC star replying to a tweet made by Ring Magazine, which highlighted the longstanding feud between the Eubank and Benn boxing family. The Irishman issued a one-word response to it.

"INCREDIBLE!"

Expand Tweet

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Eubank and Benn senior are among the most successful middleweights in British boxing history, with their rivalry spanning across two boxing matches. The first encounter went Eubank senior's way, as he TKO'd Benn in round 9 to capture WBO middleweight gold. Their rematch, though, was much closer.

It ended in a split-draw, closing out their rivalry in anticlimactic fashion. Now, their sons will revive the feud. They were originally scheduled for an Oct. 8, 2022 clash. Unfortunately, Benn's son tested positive for clomifene, an anabolic compound that leads to increased testosterone, which led to the bout's postponement.

Meanwhile, McGregor himself hasn't fought since 2021, with his last octagon appearance being the most devastating loss of his career. In a trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, where he snapped his shin in round one, sidelining him for what now seems like an indefinite amount of time.

He was previously scheduled for a UFC 303 return, but withdrew from the main event, where he would have faced Michael Chandler. The Irishman's reason for pulling out of the bout was a broken toe suffered during training.

Conor McGregor took part in his own boxing match back in 2017

After becoming the first simultaneous two-division UFC champion in history, Conor McGregor was in a position to transcend MMA. He capitalized on his momentum by facing the great Floyd Mayweather Jr. in one of the biggest-ever boxing matches. Unfortunately for McGregor, the match did not go his way.

Check out Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr.:

Expand Tweet

Mayweather survived an early onslaught and as McGregor gassed out, subsequently took over the bout. In round 10, he scored a standing TKO against a defenseless McGregor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.