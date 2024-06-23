Joe Rogan explains why Conor McGregor pulling out of UFC 303 was "wise"

Joe Rogan recently gave his take on Conor McGregor's decision to pull out of UFC 303. McGregor was scheduled to make his highly anticipated return against Michael Chandler in the pay-per-view's main event on June 29.

The buzz surrounding UFC 303 was unparalleled. The main cause of the excitement was McGregor's return to the octagon following an almost three-and-a-half-year hiatus, as well as his role as a coach opposite Chandler on last year's 'The Ultimate Fighter'.

Sadly, just a few weeks before the pay-per-view, the main event bout between McGregor and Chandler was scrapped. In his address video, UFC CEO Dana White disclosed that McGregor was being pulled from the main event by his team due to an injury he sustained during a training session.

Since he withdrew from the bout, McGregor has faced intense criticism from the fans. Along with fans, UFC fighters took aim at 'The Notorious', including UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, and UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen.

But Rogan has some unique thoughts, different from some of the UFC fighters' against McGregor. The UFC commentator stated in a new video posted to his YouTube channel that the Irishman's decision to withdraw from his scheduled UFC 303 match-up was a smart one.

"Here's the thing about a broken pinkie toe. When you're a guy who kicks as much as Conor, it's a f***ing problem. It's also the same foot where his leg was snapped, and he went into that fight injured. He's never pulled out of a fight before. This is the first [fight] he's pulled out of, and I think it's wise. If you do have a broken toe and you are going into a fight... what if that f***ing toe becomes a real issue. What if he throws a kick and it smashes again and he's in agony."

Conor McGregor reveals details regarding his toe injury

Conor McGregor is under intense criticism after withdrawing from his fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303. The criticism doubled after the Irishman disclosed the injuries that prevented him from competing against Chandler.

'The Notorious' disclosed that he had injured his toe during training. McGregor detailed the main causes that resulted in the withdrawal and shared images of the injury on social media. He wrote:

''We had a lapse in concentration and engaged in a training session without wearing the full protective gear and I hit the toe off the elbow and broke the toe clean. It needs a few weeks that’s it. I couldn’t justify to my team, or fans, that I make the walk hindered again. That walk has been seen. This next walk has got to be, and it will be, 100% Conor McGregor. The fans deserve it and we are getting close."