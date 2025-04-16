Charley Hull spends an evening at the Wentworth club

Charley Hull is one of the biggest stars in the LPGA and LET circuits. Her talent has helped her enter the top 10 global rankings this year. Interestingly, Hull was recently seen polishing her shots at the Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England. Hull shared an Instagram story to show her fans how her practice sessions were progressing.

Ad

Hull's 2025 season has not been particularly impressive thus far, but she has recently changed her training style significantly. The Briton undergoes intense training sessions in the morning, which include a four-hour session of golf shots. However, it appears that Hull is trying to hone her craft by practicing some shots in the evening, too.

Charley Hull shared her practice on Instagram, in which her swing looked pretty good. She also revealed that she was at the Wentworth Club and that this was her ninth evening session at the location. She captioned her Instagram story, which read:

Ad

Trending

"Evening 9"

Charley Hull's Instagram story about her practice session (Image via: IG @charley.hull)

Wentworth Club is one of the most traditional golf courses in the world. It is home to the BMW PGA Championship and is not a new place for famous faces. Hull's visit there adds her name to a long list of icons who have passed through its hallowed halls, including the 2025 Masters winner Rory McIlroy and Annika Sörenstam.

Ad

Hull's presence at Wentworth may have given the fans some hints about what's next for her this year. After all, she has a lot of events planned this summer.

What is Charley Hull's performance so far this season?

Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Charley Hull has not had a particularly good year so far. Fans are hoping she will win another tournament because it has been five months since her last victory. So far, she has participated in four events, and here's how she performed in them:

2025 Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands (February 6–9): Charley Hull secured a tie for 19th place with a total score of 276, which is 8 under par. This performance earned her $23,210 in prize money.

Charley Hull secured a tie for 19th place with a total score of 276, which is 8 under par. This performance earned her $23,210 in prize money. HSBC Women's World Championship (Feb 27 – Mar 2) : Hull secured a tie for fourth place with a total score of 281 (-7), earning $104,318.

: Hull secured a tie for fourth place with a total score of 281 (-7), earning $104,318. Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass (Mar 27 – 30) : She achieved a tie for 11th place, finishing at 271 (-17), and took home $41,138.

: She achieved a tie for 11th place, finishing at 271 (-17), and took home $41,138. T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards (Apr 2 – 6): With a record of 1 win, 1 tie, and 1 loss, Hull accumulated 1.5 points in Group 6, finishing third in her group. Despite a strong start, Hull's loss in the final group match prevented her from moving forward in the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More