Charley Hull spends time with her cousin at Shadow Creek Golf Course ahead of the T-Mobile Match Play

Charley Hull is set to play at the T-Mobile Match Play at the illustrious Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas this week. The English golfer played last week in the Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona.

Ad

Hull finished tied for 11th at the Ford Championship last week, five shots behind winner Hyo Joo Kim. Hull posted a video of her playing a practice round at Shadow Creek Golf Course to her Instagram on Tuesday.

In the video, Hull was seen ripping her driver off the tee box on one of the holes. The video was followed by a picture of her and her cousin on a bench at the course.

Ad

Trending

"Match play week (golf emoji) FT my cousin," the caption read on Hull's Instagram post.

Ad

Charley Hull shared the video to her more than 736,000 Instagram followers. The iconic golf course has hosted the LPGA's annual match play event since 2021, which is now sponsored by T-Mobile.

Charley Hull aims to have another strong showing after contending at last week's Ford Championship

Charley Hull at the Ford Championship 2025 (via Getty)

Charley Hull fared well at the Ford Championship last week, though the final result may not have been what she hoped. Hull finished tied for 11th at the Ford Championship last week, five shots behind winner Hyo Joo Kim.

Ad

Hull had entered the final round two shots behind leader Lilia Vu, who ultimately finished in solo second place after losing to Kim in a playoff. The Brit was the leader after the first round after shooting a nine-under-par 63.

The 29-year-old followed that up with a 69 in round two, 68 in round three and a one-under-par 71 in the final round. In the final round, Hull made three birdies and two bogeys. She began her round with a bogey, birdie, par, bogey, birdie and shot an even-par 36 on the front nine. On the back nine, Hull had eight pars and one birdie.

Ad

Hull is currently eighth in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking, moving up two spots after her performance at the Ford Championship. She is aiming to capture her first LPGA Tour win since the Volunteers of America Classic in October of 2022.

Charley Hull is off to a strong start in 2025, finishing no worse than tied for 19th place at the three LPGA Tour events she's played in this year. Hull finished tied for 19th at the Founders Cup in Brendenton, Florida in early February.

Ad

Hull has had an opportunity to win heading into the final round of her last two events: the HSBC Women's World Championship and the Ford Championship.

At the HSBC Women's World Championship, Hull finished tied for fourth place, six shots behind winner Lydia Ko.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback