Is Hyo-joo Kim married? Exploring the relationship status of the South Korean golfer

Hyo-joo Kim is on top of the internet these days after winning her sixth LPGA Tour at the 2023 Ascendants. She defeated Bianca Pagdanganan and Atthaya Thitikul by a huge margin of 4 strokes at Old American Golf Club.

One of the most searched questions on the internet is if the 28-year-old South Korean golfer is married or not. To answer that, she is not yet married and as per the source, there is not much information about her dating life.

Kim was born to Choi Sung-hwi and Kim Chang-ho on July 14, 1995, in Wonju, Gangwon-do, South Korea. She was the youngest player ever to compete on the JLPGA Tour at the age of 16 years and 332 days.

In 2014, she made her Major debut at the Evian Championship and won her first title and only Major after defeating Karrie Webb by a margin of one stroke.

How has Hyo-joo Kim performed on the LPGA Tour in the 2023 season?

The 28-year-old South Korean golfer had 17 starts on the leading American Women's golf tour. She has not missed a single cut this season. She has also achieved nine top-10 finishes including a win at The Ascendant.

Hyo-joo Kim started off with a tied 10th finish at the Siam Country Club in Honda LPGA Thailand. Later on, she had a solo third finish at the DIO Implant LA Open, her third start of the season.

She finished as runner-up to Ashleigh Buhai at the ShopRite LPGA Classic. She lost the tournament by just one stroke. She recorded another runner-up finish at the FREED GROUP Women's Scottish Open.

The South Korean golfer qualified for all five Major tournaments of the season. She finished tied for sixth at the U.S. Women's Open and tied for fourth at the Women's British Open. She had a solo 11th finish at the Chevron Championship and T20 finish at both the Women's PGA Championship and the Evian Championship.

Following are the leaderboard standings of Hyo-joo Kim on the LPGA Tour in the 2023 season:

The Ascendant - 1 ($270,000)

Walmart NW Arkansas - T48 ($7,291)

Portland Classic - T21 ($15,840)

CPKC Women's Open - T36 ($14,380)

AIG Women's Open - T4 ($418,007)

FREED GROUP Women's Scottish Open - 2 ($167,294)

|The Amundi Evian Championship - T20 ($65,045)

U.S. Women's Open - T6 ($369,403)

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - T20 ($104,451)

Meijer LPGA Classic - 5 ($104,031)

ShopRite LPGA Classic - 2 ($161,615)

JM Eagle LA Championship - T17 ($35,608)

The Chevron Championship - T11 ($98,481)

LOTTE Championship - T48 ($6,708)

DIO Implant LA Open - 3 ($102,749)

HSBC Women's World Championship - T8 ($43,565)

Honda LPGA Thailand - T10 ($30,510)

Hyo-joo Kim has garnered a whopping sum of $2,014,978 in the 2023 season of the LPGA Tour.