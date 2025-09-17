Charley Hull swaps her golf outfit for ‘something a little more fancy’ after Kroger Queen City Championship win

Charley Hull traded her usual golf clothes for a glamorous look just days after claiming her third LPGA Tour title. Fresh off her victory at the Kroger Queen City Championship, the 29-year-old English star shared an Instagram story on Saturday wearing a white satin halter-neck top and a loose bun.

Hull’s off-course moment followed a big career milestone. Her victory in Cincinnati, where she held off World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul, was her first LPGA title since 2022. She captioned the post:

“Swapped the golf gear for something a little more fancy 🤭👑.”

A screenshot from Charley Hull's Instagram story (via @charley.hull)

Hull’s win lifted her three spots to No. 5 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, making her the first English player to reach the top five since the rankings began in 2006. Hull first entered the rankings in 2012 at No. 456 and had previously peaked at No. 7 in May 2024.

The victory also ended a string of close calls. Hull entered Cincinnati following a tie for second at the LET’s Aramco Houston Championship and another runner-up finish at the AIG Women’s Open. She had posted six LPGA runner-up results since her last win.

"It's been a bit of a drought. I've quite a few second-place finishes and it's been the bridesmaid and now, I'm the bride, finally,” she said. (via Golfweek)

With the victory, Charley Hull climbs to ninth in the Race to CME Globe standings. The LPGA season concludes at the CME Group Tour Championship from November 20–23. It’s the same event where she earned her first LPGA title back in 2016.

How did Charley Hull perform at the Kroger Queen City Championship?

Charley Hull put together four steady rounds at TPC River’s Bend to win her third LPGA title. She opened with a bogey-free 68 on Thursday, and followed it up on Friday with a 65 that included six birdies, an eagle, and one bogey.

Saturday brought more consistency as she posted a 67 with six birdies and one bogey. Saturday was steady again as she carded a 67 with six birdies and one bogey. On Sunday, she closed with a 68, making six birdies and two bogeys to finish at 20-under par for the week.

Across the week, she hit 36 of 56 fairways and averaged 283 yards off the tee. She needed only 50 putts over 72 holes. She reached greens in regulation on three of every four attempts and converted three of four sand saves.

The final stretch was tense. Hull bogeyed the 17th hole and stood on the 18th tee one shot behind World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul. According to KPMG Performance Insights, her win probability dropped to just 14.3 percent. But Thitikul four-putted from about 50 feet, and Hull calmly sank her putt to take the trophy and the $300,000 first-place prize by one stroke.

