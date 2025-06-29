Charley Hull takes fans down memory lane with childhood photo throwback

Charley Hull recently gave her fans a glimpse into her childhood by sharing a series of throwback photos on her Instagram story. The English golfer shared multiple pictures from her junior golf days, showing moments from when she was just 12 years old.

Ad

In the first photo, Hull is seen smiling near a stone wall, wearing a light pink shirt and dark pants. She captioned the story:

“A trip down memory little 12 year old me.”

Charley Hull shares a throwback from her childhood days at 12 years old (via @charley.hull)

Another picture shows Hull holding a trophy on a golf course while wearing a yellow polo shirt, celebrating one of her early wins. She also shared a picture of herself in action, swinging a golf club during a junior tournament, dressed in a pink and white outfit with a cap. In another image, a young Hull is seen posing with two women golfers, smiling for the camera.

Ad

Trending

Charley Hull shares more throwback pictures from her early years (via @charley.hull)

The photo series comes during a week when Hull opted to skip the 2025 Dow Championship. So far this season, she has played in nine LPGA Tour events, making the cut in eight of them and recording one top-10 finish. However, she is still looking for her first win of the year.

Ad

Charley Hull becomes a brand ambassador for an NGO

Charley Hull has been announced as the new ambassador for the Golf Foundation. The 29-year-old will focus on promoting the GolfSixes League, an initiative aimed at getting more young players, especially girls, into golf.

Hull started playing golf at the age of two with her dad at Kettering Golf Club has been an inspiration for many young female golfers. Through this new role, she hopes to encourage more girls to continue playing the game.

Ad

“I’m really excited to play a part, and hopefully to get along to some events. I’m always looking for ways to get more girls to watch and play the game, and what the Golf Foundation are doing is vital. The impressive numbers show that girls are interested in the format, so we just need to grow it and get more eyes on what is going on. Hopefully I can help," she said.

Ad

GolfSixes League is one of the Golf Foundation’s biggest programs. It allows teams of six players to compete over six holes in a fun and beginner-friendly Texas Scramble format.

It’s designed for players without handicaps or with handicaps of 37 and above.The program started in 2017 with 27 clubs and has grown with help from The R&A and national golf bodies in England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland.

In 2024, over 9,000 kids from 738 clubs took part, with 25% being girls. Hull now joins other big names supporting the Golf Foundation, including Sky Sports presenter Nick Dougherty, Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood, and former tour players Oli Fisher and Graeme Storm.

The Golf Foundation’s CEO, Brendon Pyle, welcomed Hull’s involvement and said her influence will help show that golf is fun, inclusive, and open to everyone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More