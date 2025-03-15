Charley Hull turns heads in teal outfit in fresh BTS photos from nephew's wedding

Charley Hull attended her nephew Dylan Carr and Katarzyna's wedding on March 6, 2025. The LPGA player wore a teal outfit in the event, held at Dodmoor House, Dodford and shared fresh BTS photos on her Instagram.

In the Instagram post, Hull wore a satin teal dress with gold heels and a metallic clutch. In some pictures, she donned a Dior puffer jacket for the outdoor moments.

The 28-year-old shared pictures with her cousin, Dylan Carr, who wore a green plaid suit with a beige waistcoat and brown leather shoes. She also shared a selfie with the bride, Kat, who wore a lace wedding gown with off-shoulder sleeves.

Some of the pictures showed them cutting their wedding cake together. An image of the return gift reading "Mr & Mrs Carr, 06.03.2025." She also shared a wedding newspaper-style invite, reading:

"The Wedding Post: Kat & Dylan Are Getting Married"

She captioned the post:

"My nephews wedding the other day (heart and ring emojis)"

Last week, Hull had just shared pictures of her from the wedding in the same teal dress. She had captioned the post:

"What a beautiful spring day for my nephews wedding"

Charley Hull was previously married to MMA fighter Ozzie Smith in 2019. However, they got divorced in 2021. She posted a cryptic story about her 'baby' on Instagram after falling short at the HSBC Women's World Championship. However, the identity of the 'baby' is yet unknown.

Charley Hull talks about her goals in 2025

Charley Hull had a decent 2024 season, with five top-10 finishes in 17 starts on the LPGA Tour. This season, she has competed in two events on the LPGA Tour.

Hull tied for 19th at the Founders Cup and fourth at the HSBC Women's World Championship. In the press conference at the HSBC Women's World Championship, she was asked about her goals for 2025.

Hull said that a few weeks ago, she was asked about her goal for the year, to which she responded by saying she wanted to run a 5K in 20 minutes. She said that it was implied from her comments that golf isn't her priority, and she clarified via ASAP Sports:

"No, golf is my goal because every single week I'm playing an event, I wouldn't be in the event if I didn't think I could win it. My goal every week is golf, do you know what I mean?

"And I don't want to like set myself goals and then if I don't reach them, you're like, ohhh. But always every week I play, I want to be -- like, I want to try and win. And last year, I put myself in some really good positions, and more and more, for me to try and win -- if I don't win an event, to push myself," she added.

Charley Hull claimed that she loved golf and enjoyed the game more than most players on the tour. However, she said that her approach to goals was to take things one step at a time.

