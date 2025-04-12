Charley Hull wishes a happy birthday to her fellow LPGA golfer Georgia Hall

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall have been best friends since they were just 11. They share a strong and deep bond, which Hull recently shared with the fans. Actually, it is Hall's birthday on April 12, and Hull shared an Instagram post about it, displaying a gesture for her friend.

The 29-year-old shared two photos, one of which shows her and Hall standing together. And the other one shows Hall posing with her birthday balloons. In the caption to the post, Hull hailed Hall as her best friend for life. Hull's caption read:

"Happy birthday my George! @georgiahall23 BMFL 💕"

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall have been practicing golf together since they were in sixth grade. They are very familiar with each other's games. Their bond has grown so strong that they now live only three minutes apart, allowing them to meet and chat almost daily.

The two of them have also teamed up in numerous tournaments. They competed in the Dow Championship and the Sunningdale Foursomes, demonstrating their synergy on the course. Hull and Hall also represented Team GB at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall once spoke about retiring from golf side-by-side

Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall have given many interviews together. One of these interviews was conducted during the Aramco Team Series event in Riyadh. It happened in December 2023, when both players hinted at their potential retirement plans.

Hall explained how there could be a scenario where the two of them decide to retire from golf at the same time.

"Our time on tour, it’s going so quickly. Obviously it’s a long way away, but when either of us retires, I think it would be really sad if one of us did retire and the other one kept on playing. I think we would probably encourage each other, if one of us retired to say to the other that they should too.”

Charley Hull agreed with this point, explaining that they cannot play without one another. The two players even said that if one of them is on a course alone, they text the other.

"Sometimes, when Georgia is at an event and I’m not there, or vice versa, we’re like, ‘Ahh! It’s a bit lonely.’ Even if we don’t see each other all the time at a tournament, just knowing that we’re both there, it makes a difference."

Hull even claimed that their performance is affected by each other's presence on the course.

