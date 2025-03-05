"Charlie Woods was being a brat"; "The Very Hungry Tiger Woods" – Fans crack up at hilarious father-son moment at TGL

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods shared a fun moment during TGL Match 15 when the ace golfer asked for a chicken snack from his son mid-match. This moment resulted in some chuckles among the spectators as well as fans online.

On Tuesday, March 4, Tiger Woods was in action at TGL Match 15. This was TGL's last league match, featuring Jupiter Links (Woods, Max Homa, and Tom Kim) against Atlanta Drive GC (Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap, and Lucas Glover).

During Match 15, Tiger noticed Charlie Woods having a snack and quickly asked him to throw over a chicken finger. Charlie only tossed it to his dad after some negotiation.

Fans online had a hilarious reaction to the fun father-son moment during the final match of the TGL.

"The Very Hungry Tiger Woods," one fan wrote.

"And Charlie was being a brat on TV 'what will you give me for it?' He said to Dad. I hope Tiger Woods said, 'free rent now hand it over'," another fan wrote.

"Kai Trump on the first row?" another fan commented

"Tiger Woods out here asking for chicken fingers mid-round like he’s at a fast food joint instead of a golf course. Priorities, man," this user remarked.

"This is a PGA 'side project' that LIV wishes it could be," one user opined.

"What a legend, priorities straight even on the green," another fan posted.

How did Tiger Woods' team perform in the TGL, Match 15?

Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links GC suffered yet another humiliating defeat in TGL, as Atlanta Drive GC posted a dominant 9-1 win against them in the final league match of the tech-infused competition.

Here's a look at the scorecard for the TGL, Match 15:

Hole 1: Tied (Jupiter Links GC 0-0 Atlanta Drive GC)

Hole 2: Atlanta Drive GC wins hole (Atlanta Drive GC 1-0 Jupiter Links GC)

Hole 3: Atlanta Drive GC wins hole (Atlanta Drive GC 2-0 Jupiter Links GC)

Hole 4: Tied (Atlanta Drive GC 2-0 Jupiter Links GC)

Hole 5: Tied (Atlanta Drive GC 2-0 Jupiter Links GC)

Hole 6: Jupiter Links GC wins hole (Atlanta Drive GC 2-1 Jupiter Links GC)

Hole 7: Atlanta Drive GC wins hole (Atlanta Drive GC 3-1 Jupiter Links GC)

Hole 8: Tied (Atlanta Drive GC 3-1 Jupiter Links GC)

Hole 9: Tied (Atlanta Drive GC 3-1 Jupiter Links GC)

Hole 10: Tied (Atlanta Drive GC 3-1 Jupiter Links GC)

Hole 11: Tied (Atlanta Drive GC 3-1 Jupiter Links GC)

Hole 12: Atlanta Drive GC wins hole (Atlanta Drive GC 4-1 Jupiter Links GC)

Hole 13: Atlanta Drive GC wins hole + 1-point bonus (Atlanta Drive GC 6-1 Jupiter Links GC)

Hole 14: Atlanta Drive GC wins hole + 2-point bonus (Atlanta Drive GC 9-1 Jupiter Links GC)

Hole 15: Tied (Atlanta Drive GC 9-1 Jupiter Links GC)

