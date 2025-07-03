"Charlie Woods can never be Tiger Woods" - Fans react to the father-son duo sharing a laugh at Pinehurst CC

Charlie Woods appeared at the 47th Junior North & South Amateur at Pinehurst Country Club with a T12 finish, carding a +1 overall. The 16-year-old was seen sharing a light moment with his father, Tiger Woods, after sinking a long birdie putt during his round.

The X video, shared by NUCLR GOLF on July 3, features Charlie draining a lengthy birdie on the green while Tiger watched closely. The duo shared a laugh right after the putt dropped.

"🚨⛳🐯#NEW: Charlie Woods finished T12 (+1) at the 47th Junior North & South Amateur at Pinehurst CC. Tiger and Charlie shared a laugh after he drained a long bomb for birdie.

Davis Wotnosky took home the win (-10)," read NUCLR Golf's post.

Now, golf fans are reacting to Charlie's future as a pro and whether he can emulate the success that his father has achieved. One of them wrote:

"Charlie can never be Tiger."

Another fan commented:

"No disrespect to the kid, but I just have this feeling that if he does make it to the pro tour he’s gonna be an average pro."

One fan wrote:

"Charlie’s got the swagger!"

Another fan commented:

Too much to live up to. Not gonna happen."

One fan wrote:

"Mini🐐"

A fan praised him, writing:

"Good putt Charlie🔥"

The Pinehurst event is one of the longest-running junior championships in the country, with many notable alumni including Justin Leonard and Jack Nicklaus II. Charlie previously competed in events such as the PNC Championship alongside Tiger. Meanwhile, in an old interview, Tiger Woods expressed uncertainty about Charlie Woods breaking his record.

Tiger Woods reflects on son Charlie Woods’ chances of making it big in golf: “It depends on how bad he wants it”

Tiger Woods, one of golf’s most iconic figures, has had a decorated career with a resume that includes 82 PGA Tour victories and the historic distinction of being the youngest player to complete a career Grand Slam.

Charlie Woods continues to follow in his father’s footsteps. But when it comes to comparing accomplishments, Tiger doesn’t make assumptions. During the filming of the second season of his 'My Game' video series, the 15-time major champion opened up to Golf Digest in an August 2020 interview, offering an insight into his son’s budding career.

“I’m still winning … for now. He’s starting to get into it. He’s starting to understand how to play. He’s asking me the right questions. I’ve kept it competitive with his par, so it’s been just an absolute blast to go out there and just be with him. It reminds me so much of me and my dad."

When asked if Charlie might one day break his records, Tiger Woods gave an unfiltered response.

“I don’t know. It depends on how bad he wants it. It’s all on him. I wanted it at a very, very early age. I wanted to compete and play in this game. That’s on him—whether he wants it or not.”

Currently, Tiger Woods is away from competition as he recovers from a ruptured left Achilles tendon.

